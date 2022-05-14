Community of Faith: A pastor's thoughts on abortion

When I heard his heartbeat, I wept.

This child had been 3 years in the making and I couldn’t quite believe he was in me, alive, and soon to be kicking. My first-born son was the product of infertility work-ups, surgery, a proper diagnosis, medication and sex. Whew!

We named him Frodo in utero, followed by his brother Sprout. We made T-shirts. We marveled at the holy wonder of this great gift of life. I will always be grateful for my two sons, who are wonderful, loving, brilliant, kind and handsome men — the best ever!

And I am deeply grieved that Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned; that women’s moral agency is about to be erased by the Supreme Court; and that one Christian brand’s conviction that fetal life deserves protection above all others is determining the outcome.

Perhaps it is surprising that a Christian pastor can hold all life sacred and support legal abortion. Well, most Christians I know live here, in the middle of life’s nuance and complexity, where absolutes don’t help. What helps me is accepting that life is messy and broken and that God is gracious and merciful. From there the affirmation of women’s moral agency guides my thinking about abortion. It starts with creation.

Women are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). Life is sacred. Our dignity and agency are baked in by God. Women bear integrity in our bodies and are given moral authority to make decisions about our lives. (Men, too, of course, but it is women’s dignity and agency that are under attack here.) Therefore, decisions impacting women’s bodies must be made by women ourselves — especially painful choices that often have conflicting claims. No Supreme Court justice has the moral authority to decide that a woman with a threatening heart condition or other serious challenge must carry the pregnancy to term. Doctors and partners consult; women decide.

Fetuses are also created in the image of God. All of life is sacred at every level of development. In the journey to become their own person, capable of life outside the womb, they are to be respected, loved and cared for. But their lives are not more sacred than the lives of women and girls, who are called by God to be stewards of their own lives and the lives of others who depend on them.

In my ideal world, conceived life would be carried to term with plentiful medical, material, spiritual and social resources to help mother and child flourish. But this is not the world we live in. More women die in childbirth in the United States than in any other developed country. Twice as many women of color in the U.S. die in pregnancy than white women (“Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Pregnancy-Related Deaths,” CDC, 9/6/19). Access to health care, including abortion, is essential justice for women’s lives.

In the real world we all face hard, messy and sometimes tragic choices. But God is with us in the struggle. Women are created in God’s own image, blessed with inherent dignity and the power and responsibility to make moral choices about the integrity of our bodies, minds and spirits. Therefore Christians are called to keep abortion safe and legal for all our sisters. May it be so.

The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.

