Community of Faith: A shift in how to walk in the world

In May, I spent a day wearing brand new shoes while attending my niece's wedding. They were not high heels or cheap, loosely fitting shoes. And yet, the next day, I had swelling and severe pain in my right knee and a burning sensation across the ball of my left foot. The following week, my physical therapist reminds me that a subtle shift (such as a new pair of shoes) affects my entire body and how I walk in the world. As one part of my body shifts, I am learning that every other part of my body will adjust to compensate for this shift.

What I am learning in my body helps me understand what happens in my work. As I moved away from guiding congregations through worship toward creating space for individuals and groups to ask brave questions, my reading of scripture shifted, changing how I walk in the world.