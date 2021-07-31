Community of Faith: A shift in how to walk in the world

In May, I spent a day wearing brand new shoes while attending my niece's wedding. They were not high heels or cheap, loosely fitting shoes. And yet, the next day, I had swelling and severe pain in my right knee and a burning sensation across the ball of my left foot. The following week, my physical therapist reminds me that a subtle shift (such as a new pair of shoes) affects my entire body and how I walk in the world. As one part of my body shifts, I am learning that every other part of my body will adjust to compensate for this shift.
What I am learning in my body helps me understand what happens in my work. As I moved away from guiding congregations through worship toward creating space for individuals and groups to ask brave questions, my reading of scripture shifted, changing how I walk in the world.
There is a story in the Bible in which Jesus is walking down a road, and a person runs up, kneels before him, and asks, "What must I do to inherit eternal life?" (Mark 10:17). In the past, I focused on the question and Jesus' response. These days, it is the setting of this conversation more than the question itself that draws me in. Jesus is walking from one place to another, and a spiritually curious person ran up to him, asking a question of faith and belief. The gospels are full of stories like this one. Wherever Jesus found himself, he meets spiritually curious people, many of them for just a moment. Someone, at some point, believed these brief encounters mattered enough to write them down.
If Jesus' brief encounters matter, even the conversations that do not resolve, then maybe each of my brief encounters matter, too. This shift now informs how I consider my work. Sometimes, at the end of a meeting, I am full of wonder and awe, and other times I am confused, not understanding what, if anything, was useful or helpful. Sometimes I have the joy of meeting with people regularly. Others I meet only for a moment, and then our lives go different ways.
Each time I meet someone, I realize that I only know them at the moment before me. I wonder how our encounter may ripple through our days. I hope my life is open to micro-moment conversations. I work to foster brave encounters for people to ask their spiritual curiosities wherever we may be. This shift in reading a story in scripture impacts how I walk through the world, and so far, it feels like a good fit (no matter how bad my feet hurt).
Rev. Courtney D. Arntzen is Missoula Community Chaplain. She can be reached at courtney.arntzen@gmail.com or 406-544-2937.