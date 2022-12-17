Community of Faith: A time of joy

Each year I hear of how this is the most Joyful season, the “most wonderful time of the year.” And this truly seems to be the case as the CDC reports that December tends to have some of the lowest rates of Suicide and Depression, but what about the rest of the year?
You may have heard the saying, “it is better to give than it is to receive,” well I think this is most true with joy. When you give someone a smile, and you see that change in their attitude, does it not increase your own joy? When you help someone with something and you see the look of gratitude, does it not increase your joy? I think that perhaps the reason December is such a great month for joy is that we have programmed our society to make it the month of Joy, but I believe that we need to expand this beyond December to being a year-round thing. Instead of focusing on others just around Holidays (when all the movies and such gear us to think of others), let’s think about them year-round. Let’s be like elementary school kids and give out Valentines to everyone, how about we greet each other with smiles every day. What if we all put in the work of helping others find joy, then we as a society will have more joy than we know what to do with.
As I have been thinking about this, I am reminded that my congregation has restarted our “Come and Be Fed” program where we offer a free, hot breakfast on the last Sunday of Every Month (generally from 7:30-9:30) and to keep with this commitment, we are going to be offering this on Christmas Day (the last Sunday of 2022) from 9:30-11. We invite anyone and everyone to stop by and have some free food and fellowship. You never need to stay for a worship or give us your contact information, it is just a simple way that we want to spread joy to our neighbors, year-round.
So, let’s all think about spreading the joy beyond December, lets make our world a Joy-filled place. Let’s make 2023 the year of Joy.
Mathew Goodrich is pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Missoula. He can be reached at 406-549-7221, pastor@fccmissoula.org or fccmissoula.org/contact.