Community of Faith: A time of joy

You may have heard the saying, “it is better to give than it is to receive,” well I think this is most true with joy. When you give someone a smile, and you see that change in their attitude, does it not increase your own joy? When you help someone with something and you see the look of gratitude, does it not increase your joy? I think that perhaps the reason December is such a great month for joy is that we have programmed our society to make it the month of Joy, but I believe that we need to expand this beyond December to being a year-round thing. Instead of focusing on others just around Holidays (when all the movies and such gear us to think of others), let’s think about them year-round. Let’s be like elementary school kids and give out Valentines to everyone, how about we greet each other with smiles every day. What if we all put in the work of helping others find joy, then we as a society will have more joy than we know what to do with.