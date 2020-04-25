Community of Faith: An opportunity to reflect, move forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Folks who are in the “post” Easter season, celebrating in “upper rooms,” shut out from the crowds, fearful of a deadly virus, may be recalling other Gospel stories of the early church. These stories are not unrelated to our current situation.

This Sunday, the Church provides for all of us the story of two disciples on the way to Emmaus. The story is a familiar one: Two of the disciples meet a stranger on the road and share with the stranger the events of the death and resurrection of Jesus. When they stop to eat, they invite the stranger to join them and finally discover that he is indeed Jesus, made known to them as they break bread together. In their recognition of him, they also recognize themselves, their community, their goodness.

Although the story is an inherently Christian one about the origins of the Eucharist, I believe that the journey of the disciples and their conversation might lead us into other questions of meaning, questions that all of us are probably asking these days, and, hopefully, into our future.