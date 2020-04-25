Community of Faith: An opportunity to reflect, move forward

Folks who are in the “post” Easter season, celebrating in “upper rooms,” shut out from the crowds, fearful of a deadly virus, may be recalling other Gospel stories of the early church. These stories are not unrelated to our current situation.
This Sunday, the Church provides for all of us the story of two disciples on the way to Emmaus. The story is a familiar one: Two of the disciples meet a stranger on the road and share with the stranger the events of the death and resurrection of Jesus. When they stop to eat, they invite the stranger to join them and finally discover that he is indeed Jesus, made known to them as they break bread together. In their recognition of him, they also recognize themselves, their community, their goodness.
Although the story is an inherently Christian one about the origins of the Eucharist, I believe that the journey of the disciples and their conversation might lead us into other questions of meaning, questions that all of us are probably asking these days, and, hopefully, into our future.
The enormous presence of communications media in 2020 cannot be dismissed. Questions of meaning are being proposed and answered for us constantly and it is easy to adopt many of them for ourselves. This week, I heard the governor of New York comment that difficulties are what make us better, “toughen” us, inspire us. I remember visiting New York City on the first week-end that it was “opened” again after many difficult weeks following the violence of the 9/11 tragedies. One could not escape the extremes of feelings of New Yorkers, from those who were overcome with sadness to those who were rejoicing that their city had returned to life. I suspect that many who lived through those days in New York would agree that their city has never been the same city.
I also remember taking a plane from Washington that year, before the Thanksgiving weekend. There was a palpable fear and near silence as we were screened before boarding the plane and observed the intense presence of military personnel, with guns, patrolling the hallways. And, for the first time, one of the announcements on-board the plane on the return trip was that we must remain seated beginning ½ hour before our landing in Washington. Likewise, I suspect many who lived in Washington then would also agree that their city has never been the same.
These days are indeed difficult for many of us. Our inherently social natures are being challenged. Our economic difficulties are greatly varied. Most of us will recognize that our lives will have been irreparably changed. Much of our own conversation and reflection these days is centered in questions of what will be the “new normal.” The questions of “what does this mean” that we are beginning to frame for ourselves are the important ones. We have the opportunity to be shaping that meaning now. Will we indeed be a better society, a stronger one, an inspired one? How will we allow these days to inspire us to recognize the truths of strangers, to greater self-awareness, to greater generosity to the stranger and to one another?
Sister Mary Jo Quinn, SCL, is a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth. She is a pastoral assistant with responsibility for Liturgy/Music/Outreach at Blessed Trinity Catholic Community and may be reached at maryjoq@blessedtrinitymissoula.org.
