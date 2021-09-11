Community of Faith: Appreciate the important things in uncertain times

One night, when I was living in far-away New Zealand, I was getting ready for bed, when I heard a low rumble coming from outside. I didn’t think anything of it and went back to what I was doing. Seconds later the floorboards started to creak for no apparent reason and the light above my head began to sway. Before I knew it, the floor suddenly had a life of its own and I felt as if I were standing in the middle of the ocean with swelling waves. I had to grab the sink top in front of me to keep from falling over. I looked out into the living room and books were falling off the shelves while doors were opening and closing on their own.

I counted to five, expecting the movement to stop, but it seemed to get even worse. Then I remembered that the house I lived in was built on 1-foot-tall stilts. I instantly decided to try and make it outside. Pulling myself out of the bathroom I made it to the living room and attempted to walk to the front door. I’ve never had so much trouble walking in my entire life. The floor was reeling so much I couldn’t keep my footing. I pretty much tripped over myself until I grabbed onto the door handle and rushed outside. I stood there for over a minute hanging onto the door frame watching as everything rolled around.