These long summer days filled with light inspire wonder and gratitude for seasonal shifts and the beauty of our Earth.
In the Christian tradition, being in awe and noticing light is sacred and life-giving. In Genesis, the first act of creation is light — the gift of our days. In the Gospel of John, God comes into the world as light that darkness cannot overcome. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says that we are light, to shine for others, to be a beacon.
The former presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Rev. Mark Hanson, writes: “We cannot escape the interconnectedness of the earth’s fabric of life...we cannot love God or our human neighbor without caring for creation. The question is not whether the church will engage what our society calls the environment, but how.”
The urgency of this question has never been greater. Last year’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made it clear we have about a decade to begin dramatically cutting carbon pollution in order to stave off the worst impacts of catastrophic global warming.
Indeed, we’re already experiencing the effects of climate change. The devastating flooding across the Midwestern United States; deadly heat waves topping 122 degrees in India; fires in Alberta blowing smoke as far as the Missoula Valley in May: these disasters bear the fingerprints of climate chaos.
This reality is hard to face, and can feel overwhelming. But as Christians, we turn in resurrection hope, and return to Jesus’ call to be the light: to come together, to face the climate challenge with clear eyes, and to take action.
To be sure, there are many things we can do as individuals to be better stewards of God’s creation in our daily lives. But we must not be afraid to let our light shine beyond our doorsteps and sanctuaries. We can follow the lead of our youth, like Greta Thunberg and the thousands of students across the globe who have been a powerful example of leadership and hope. Will we hear their call to join them in building a livable future?
Opportunities to be the light are all around us. Right now, our elected Public Service Commission is deliberating about whether to allow NorthWestern Energy to impose a special monthly fee on customers who have solar panels and are connected to the grid (called net metering). This fee could make net metered solar much more expensive, and cause the loss of many jobs in small Montana solar businesses. Rooftop solar has incredible promise; it could provide nearly 30% of Montana’s electricity needs. Our elected representatives must ensure clean energy sources like solar have a fair chance — not make it more difficult.
In this season where light is in overabundance, let us take every opportunity to notice and be light for a sustainable future, even now. Thanks be to God.