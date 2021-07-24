Community of Faith: Bearing witness

For us bearing witness is part of the job. But it is all our work as humans to bear witness to one another’s stories. The sacred nature and holy ground of bearing witness to another’s story brings us as humans to a contradiction within ourselves: the contradiction of the urge to “fix” with the knowledge that we ourselves do not want to be “fixed"; yet, we long to be heard, to be seen. There’s a beautiful link between hearing trauma and walking into healing, and that link is bearing witness. We often rush to fix or to run away, so we must ask ourselves: What does it mean to sit in uncomfortable places, not to project our own story, not to fix, but to stay and stand in awe without judgement for your story precisely because it’s your story?

The human condition is so wonderfully sacred. It’s more awe-inspiring than any form of earthly magnitude, and the complexity of our human nature is captured in stories of trauma. If we allow ourselves to hear these beautiful and powerful stories, not only do we provide a process of healing to others through bearing witness, but it begins to heal us, too.

As Amy Hoch states, “Bearing witness is really the core of what empathy is when listening to another.” May we each grow to bear witness to our own and others’ stories of trauma or grief and so bear witness to the sacred and powerful truth that, no matter what we have had to endure, we are held in an embrace of love.

James and Jeri Waddell are married and have five children. James is a Hospice Chaplain with Partners in Home Care, and Jeri is Lead Clinical Staff with Youth Homes. They can be reached via email at jjncwaddell@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0