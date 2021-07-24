Community of Faith: Bearing witness

Working as a hospice chaplain, I have come to expect the tragedy of a person’s death and the grief their death causes. I try to prepare myself and to be present with others for journeys of grief. What stuns me, and what truly breaks my heart, are the stories of trauma — all the various traumatic events that people have experienced through their lives and carry with them. These are people for whom places of worship became places of condemnation, people who received rejection when they needed embrace, people who were a little too human for religion’s overly angelic projections of humanity.
Jeri, as an adolescent therapist, encounters trauma through her work in a therapeutic group home setting. She sees the burden of a teenager trying to discover who they are as they have experienced the rejection of those who were made to be their greatest protector. She hears the stories of horrific abuse and the complexity of trauma repeatedly endured by the most innocent of souls. The ramifications leading to self-harm, dark depression and loneliness beyond imagination.
These are stories we hold: people wounded and grieving and adolescents lonely and rejected. We hold them not to fix but to open our hands and ears and to bear witness to their stories. We are reminded daily that each person holds a story that is sacred and real. Each day we get the opportunity to sit in the uncomfortable and beautiful place of bearing witness.
For us bearing witness is part of the job. But it is all our work as humans to bear witness to one another’s stories. The sacred nature and holy ground of bearing witness to another’s story brings us as humans to a contradiction within ourselves: the contradiction of the urge to “fix” with the knowledge that we ourselves do not want to be “fixed"; yet, we long to be heard, to be seen. There’s a beautiful link between hearing trauma and walking into healing, and that link is bearing witness. We often rush to fix or to run away, so we must ask ourselves: What does it mean to sit in uncomfortable places, not to project our own story, not to fix, but to stay and stand in awe without judgement for your story precisely because it’s your story?
The human condition is so wonderfully sacred. It’s more awe-inspiring than any form of earthly magnitude, and the complexity of our human nature is captured in stories of trauma. If we allow ourselves to hear these beautiful and powerful stories, not only do we provide a process of healing to others through bearing witness, but it begins to heal us, too.
As Amy Hoch states, “Bearing witness is really the core of what empathy is when listening to another.” May we each grow to bear witness to our own and others’ stories of trauma or grief and so bear witness to the sacred and powerful truth that, no matter what we have had to endure, we are held in an embrace of love.
James and Jeri Waddell are married and have five children. James is a Hospice Chaplain with Partners in Home Care, and Jeri is Lead Clinical Staff with Youth Homes. They can be reached via email at jjncwaddell@gmail.com