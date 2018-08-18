Here we are, these lazy, hazy days of summer. The harvest of fruits and vegetables looms before us and we are dwelling in CREATION; dwelling with Creation and our Creator God. Yes, take a moment and feel the earth beneath your bare feet; feel the splash of clear, clean water as you walk the shores of the Clark Fork, or Flathead or Seeley Lake; smell the fragrance of flowers and pine; feel the warmth of the summer sun; feel the gentle breezes wrapping around you as evening falls; look at the stars. Dwell in Creation with our Creator God who creates in Love, sustains all of Creation in Love, and who labors to keep all in Love. WHAT LUXURY!
I am reminded of Luke’s Gospel: “But the seed that falls on good soil, fertile soil, life-giving soil, these are the ones who hear the word in an honest and good heart, and hold it fast, hold it close, and bring forth much fruit.” [Luke 8:15]
In the tradition of Ignatius of Loyola, I invite you to take a moment or two to pray, to ponder using your imagination to place yourselves in the scene of this scripture. Imagine for a moment that you are that seed, that grain of wheat, that falls on good ground. Feel the warmth of the sun as the soil caresses you - it is the Creator wrapped around you, holding you ever so gently but with intention, until…until you crack open. Something breaks you open. Something comes forth…THE FRUIT, the blade of grass, the leaf, the ear of corn. Suddenly you are MORE. You are FRUIT OF THE EARTH.
Consider this: To be a seed, a kernel is a solitary existence, a singular moment. If we allow ourselves to be cracked open, we become part of the many, part of the whole harvest. This allowing ourselves to be cracked open is a kind of surrender. A SURRENDER TO LOVE,
ALLOWING OURSELVES TO JOIN WITH THE CREATOR IN CREATING. THERE IS MUTUAL GIVING AND RECEIVING. AND THERE IS THE EFFULGENCE OF GRATITUDE. What gift; what blessing.
I’d like to share with you a poem by Hafiz that I believe puts words to this blessing:
“It used to be that when I would wake in the morning I could with confidence say,
‘What am I going to do today?’
That was before the seed cracked open.
Now Hafiz is certain: There are two of us housed in this body,
Doing the shopping together in the market and tickling each other
While fixing the evening’s food.
Now when I awake all the internal instruments play the same music:
‘God, what love-mischief can we do for the world today?’ ”
Oh Creator God, what love-mischief can “We” do for the world today? What Love can we share in our world, so desperate for your Love? Use us today, tomorrow, for all time. Crack us open to the opportunity to bring your Love to one another. AMEN