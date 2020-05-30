Community of Faith: Blessed Pentecost

In Acts, the community from that day lived together, having all things in common, finding sufficiency so that they sold their goods, distributing proceeds to those in need, and breaking bread together with glad and generous hearts.

New life. Sufficiency. Glad and generous hearts.

Spirit. Wind. Breath.

I can’t breathe.

It is a travesty. On the very cusp of celebrating the animating Spirit of God entering into the world to enliven, and transform, and break down barriers, scooping all into the wide embrace of God’s desperate love for the world, salvation for that which twists life out of the grasp of those who are vulnerable, falling, left out, left behind, left to bear the burden, left for dead…we are morbidly transfixed as we hear and watch the breath of life leave a person of color, a child of God, a mother’s son named George, under the heels of a few particular public servants. Or as Lutherans confess at the beginning of the service: under our heels, too.

The Rev. William J. Barber II, preaching last year for Pentecost at an Episcopal Cathedral – St. John the Divine in New York City – said this: we need a moral Pentecost.