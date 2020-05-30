Community of Faith: Blessed Pentecost

The church around the world is celebrating a major feast day May 31, recognizing – 50 days after Easter – the sending of the Holy Spirit, poured out (according to verses in Acts) over the early church gathered in Jerusalem after witnessing Jesus’ Ascension. They had been continuously praising God, going to the Temple, staying in the community of disciples, and waiting.
They waited for 10 days: watching, trusting, anticipating.
Then, the Holy Spirit made a grand and transformative entrance. Miraculously, those gathered were overtaken by a rushing sound “from heaven” like wind, which filled the house. Divided tongues “as of fire” appeared and rested on each of them, and they were “filled” with the Holy Spirit and began speaking in other languages as the ability was given to them. A genuine and sudden manifestation of the usually minor or supportive gift in church history called glossolalia (speaking in tongues) is remarkable. The rest of the scene is astonishing.
The languages that appear in the observations of the devout Jewish residents “from every nation under heaven” who hear is puzzling. It isn’t puzzling to respond to the language in which their mother sang lullabies, the language of your best argument, most intimate whisper, most ardent prayer. No, it’s puzzling because even dead languages from fallen empires are named as those heard. Does the Spirit not only animate the living into a new future, but also bring the past along as well?
In Acts, the community from that day lived together, having all things in common, finding sufficiency so that they sold their goods, distributing proceeds to those in need, and breaking bread together with glad and generous hearts.
New life. Sufficiency. Glad and generous hearts.
Spirit. Wind. Breath.
I can’t breathe.
It is a travesty. On the very cusp of celebrating the animating Spirit of God entering into the world to enliven, and transform, and break down barriers, scooping all into the wide embrace of God’s desperate love for the world, salvation for that which twists life out of the grasp of those who are vulnerable, falling, left out, left behind, left to bear the burden, left for dead…we are morbidly transfixed as we hear and watch the breath of life leave a person of color, a child of God, a mother’s son named George, under the heels of a few particular public servants. Or as Lutherans confess at the beginning of the service: under our heels, too.
The Rev. William J. Barber II, preaching last year for Pentecost at an Episcopal Cathedral – St. John the Divine in New York City – said this: we need a moral Pentecost.
He was speaking about racism and poverty in our country. He was speaking of the broken systems and lives that grieve God and should grieve us: extortion, robbery, abuse, alienation, deportation. The prophet Jeremiah is sent to the palace and is told to say “this is what God says”: attend to these matters, set things right between victims and their exploiters, stop taking advantage of the immigrants, homeless, orphans, widows, and stop using your policies to murder people. Jesus said in the beginning of Luke: God’s Spirit is on me because I am chosen to bring good news to the poor, pronounce pardon to prisoners, recovery of sight to the blind, healing to the brokenhearted, and announce this is the year of God’s action to forgive debt and accept everyone. If you love me, will you do something with that love: feed, help, rescue those broken and battered by the dominating force. You will live as if you have all things in common.
It’s a good Pentecost sermon. We pray, and grieve, and envision, and act in the Spirit’s continued work, in the Christian tradition, to raise the dead, breathe new life, and bring good news for the all the world.
We are weary of waiting. We need to do better.
Rev. Daniel Disch is pastor of Atonement Lutheran Church. He may be reached at 406-549-7792 or pastor@atonementmissoul.org.
