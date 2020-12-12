Community of Faith: Bring light and hope to others

It has always been an enormous privilege to me to be invited to be present and participate in the sacred life of other communities and to learn from them. We are in the Jewish season of Chanukah: A Festival of Lights in the darkest time of the year. Chanukah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple following the successful Maccabean Revolt against the Selucid Empire (160 BCE). It also celebrates that though only one day’s supply of oil remained for the Temple rededication ceremonies it lasted a whole eight days: By G-d’s grace in the face of scarcity there was enough! From the time of the Maccabees until today, Jews across the world have lit the Menorah (nine branched candlestick) in remembrance.
I was once assistant to a Rabbi and her congregation. At Chanukah the evening lighting of the Menorah was a public festivity in a local park with well-wishers and passers-by joining the Temple choir in singing familiar songs of the season. For eight days, the nine branched candlestick is lit sequentially day-by-day for eight days spreading increased light into the surrounding darkness. The ninth candle is only used to light the other candles and is called the Shamash (servant or attendant).
During Chanukah, a blue haze hung in the Temple kitchen as the latke crew got busy wielding spatulas and frying up vast quantities of golden latkes (potato pancakes). Boxes of doughnuts appeared and enough grease to make a cardiologist weep was consumed. The Temple store sold out of chocolate wrapped in gold foil to resemble coins (Chanukah gelt) and children learned dreidel games and songs. It was a time of music, games, greasy food and festivities. But under the feasting lay the solemn reminder of the gift of oil and light in a time of great uncertainty and scarcity there was enough!
We live in a dark time of national discord and a COVID pandemic. Many are scared, anxious and isolated. Financial security is threatened as businesses shutter and our children try to learn remotely. In this time of uncertainty and fear the Chanukah lights shine out with hope. My own lesson from Chanukah this year is to take the profound candle lighting ceremony to a personal level becoming a living Shamash bringing light and hope to others. May it be so.
Zara Renander, an Episcopalian is Chaplain to Hospice of Missoula. She can be reached at 543-4408 or zara.renander@hospiceofmissoula.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!