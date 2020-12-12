Community of Faith: Bring light and hope to others

It has always been an enormous privilege to me to be invited to be present and participate in the sacred life of other communities and to learn from them. We are in the Jewish season of Chanukah: A Festival of Lights in the darkest time of the year. Chanukah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple following the successful Maccabean Revolt against the Selucid Empire (160 BCE). It also celebrates that though only one day’s supply of oil remained for the Temple rededication ceremonies it lasted a whole eight days: By G-d’s grace in the face of scarcity there was enough! From the time of the Maccabees until today, Jews across the world have lit the Menorah (nine branched candlestick) in remembrance.

I was once assistant to a Rabbi and her congregation. At Chanukah the evening lighting of the Menorah was a public festivity in a local park with well-wishers and passers-by joining the Temple choir in singing familiar songs of the season. For eight days, the nine branched candlestick is lit sequentially day-by-day for eight days spreading increased light into the surrounding darkness. The ninth candle is only used to light the other candles and is called the Shamash (servant or attendant).