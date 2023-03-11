Excommunication is a concept rarely used but often thought about and mentioned. Though usually connected to religious groups, it is has been seen in differing groups throughout history. Excommunication, simplified, is an effort to maintain some form of purity of belief and practice and as a mechanism to banish those who do not conform.

In a time and place such as ours, with so complete a pluralistic and diverse society, it is pretty difficult to maintain much conformity. Differing forms of "absolutist" approaches to cultural control come and go (eg: dictatorships, segregation, racism, homophobia etc.) but as the boundaries fall and diversity grows such efforts tend to fail. Or do they?

I was really taken back a few weeks ago when I heard that former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot was, effectively, excommunicated from the Republican Party of Montana. Ethical improprieties? Extremist views and actions? Active efforts to defame and injure? No. Apparently he had the audacity to not follow, God help us, the “party line.” So he was told he was kaput. But this is the guy who used to be chair of the Republican National Committee, and wouldn’t you think he, of anyone, would be acceptable?

The historic and notorious Scopes trial occurred nearly a century ago in the summer of 1925 in Tennessee. This trial highlighted the fundamentalist/modernist controversy, and the issue at hand asked if evolution could or could not be taught in public schools. Modernists said evolution could be consistent with religion, and fundamentalist opinion spoke to the notion that the word of God as revealed in their understanding of the Bible took priority over all human knowledge, so evolution could not be taught. The issue was not "solved" once and for all in the summer of 1925. And in the late winter of 2023 we are very aware that variations of the same debates are still raging throughout the world. What should we do?

Could it be that we are moving toward a world filled with more excommunications, exclusions and, heaven forbid, inquisitions, or might we actually be known as a people who sought to get along with each other while respecting, not condemning, our differences?

Fundamentalism, I believe, is not just about religious groups and it is also not just about right-wing ideology. There are non-religious fundamentalists and there are left-wing fundamentalists. We’ve all known our fair share of absolutists and Puritans who let us know how lacking we are in adopting their views. Yet in a world so wracked with the horror of violence, absolutist views, and exclusion, can’t we all open up a bit and realize that being “right” is always secondary to being kind and humble? Can we hold onto our compassion, our humility and kindness as tightly as we do our most deeply held convictions and fears? Can we?