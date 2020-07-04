Community of Faith: Celebrate the aspiration; Celebrate the work at hand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 4, 1776, a new vision was born, founded on the equality and liberty of people, and secured by a government granted authority through the people’s consent.

In its heart are these words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This is the aspiration we celebrate on July 4, the breath of life that we, as a people and a republic, are founded on.

On July 4, 2020, this remains an aspiration because even as the vision was breathed into being, grievous errors in prior laws, institutions and practices were left in place, damaging its integrity.

On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass honored the Declaration of Independence and its signers. He recognized the Declaration as a great event and the signers as great statesmen. He wrote, “They petitioned and remonstrated; they did so in a decorous, respectful, and loyal manner. They saw themselves treated with sovereign indifference, coldness and scorn. Yet they persevered. They were not the men to look back.”