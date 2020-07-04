Community of Faith: Celebrate the aspiration; Celebrate the work at hand

On July 4, 1776, a new vision was born, founded on the equality and liberty of people, and secured by a government granted authority through the people’s consent.
In its heart are these words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This is the aspiration we celebrate on July 4, the breath of life that we, as a people and a republic, are founded on.
On July 4, 2020, this remains an aspiration because even as the vision was breathed into being, grievous errors in prior laws, institutions and practices were left in place, damaging its integrity.
On July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass honored the Declaration of Independence and its signers. He recognized the Declaration as a great event and the signers as great statesmen. He wrote, “They petitioned and remonstrated; they did so in a decorous, respectful, and loyal manner. They saw themselves treated with sovereign indifference, coldness and scorn. Yet they persevered. They were not the men to look back.”
In the same speech he asked, and answered, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
Much has changed. Slavery has been abolished yet new forms of captivity under different names slipped through loopholes into prison farms and sharecropping debt bondage. The vote was granted to Black men and then to women, yet access to voting is still delayed, denied, and diluted. Equality was promised while earned military benefits, housing choices, and education were selectively denied. Freedom under the law was granted, yet police attention and violence is disproportionately directed at people of color. Today, a worldwide movement proclaims, “We will not turn our backs on this injustice.”
Native Americans have been pushed off their lands and have suffered policies designed to destroy their cultures. In April of 1621 when the Pilgrims landed, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe lived on the land now called Plymouth, Massachusetts. Yet in 2018, quibbling over modern day definitions threatened the Mashpee’s tribal legitimacy. Today, the Mashpee persevere in court, defending their identity and land. They will not turn their backs.
African Americans and Native Americans are two salient examples of the many groups who have been left out, ignored or pushed down. These groups will not turn their backs.
Today, we as a people, are divided. When neighbors speak, or families gather, conversations are censored to avoid anger. In the absence of candor, relationships weaken and families and neighbors drift apart.
Today, we as a republic, are divided. In the institutions of power — financial, academic, governmental, cultural and religious — groups stand in opposition and argue details or process while important human and planetary issues are ignored. In this distracted environment, relationships weaken and the institutions fail to serve.
On July 4, we can reclaim faith in the 1776 vision of equality and liberty.
On July 4, we can renew that vision. We can commit to repairing the damage of historical cruelties. We can turn the aspiration into reality.
This is our work, for our time. We cannot turn our backs on it.
This work requires integrity that neither quibbles nor seeks loopholes. It requires candor, civility and compassion that transcend difference, sincerity that is open to examination, and humility to admit to error when wrong.
As we find courage our work will, in itself, become worthy of celebration. Through this work we can bequeath a renewed and stronger vision to our descendants.
On July 4, let’s celebrate the aspiration, the vision. Let’s celebrate the work.
Rev. John Brock’s faith emerges from tradition, discernment and practice in community, values common to his Quaker background and Disciples of Christ calling. In retirement, he serves as a visiting pastor in and around Missoula.
