Community of Faith: Celebrating the ordinary

This person’s insight has stayed with me in part because the heartfelt lived experience of the caregiver touched my heart deeply. I had heard about and coached others in finding the deep meaning within ordinary experiences, but I’m not sure I had lived it. I had certainly not lived it in the way this person so profoundly experienced.

Over time I began to experience living in the richness of each mundane moment. Folding laundry took on a feeling of reverence as I considered my children growing and being kept warm and protected. My heart opened to the families for whom keeping themselves clothed and clean is a struggle. Making the bed in the morning became a ritual of thankfulness for another day to be alive. Pouring a glass of water became a contemplation of the miracle that water cycles throughout the earth and a reminder that many people do not have access to clean water. Cooking my family breakfast is a reminder of the many hands that work together to bring food to the table.

As I continue my work as a chaplain at St. Patrick Hospital and as a mediator, I bring this awareness. When I enter a patient’s room or sit down with people in conflict, I try to remember that this is sacred time. I hear stories from patients about the little things they used to do, like go to the bathroom on their own or drink a warm cup of tea; because of illness they can no longer do these things. Or when people are in conflict and they just want to be able to talk to one another without defensiveness, fear or anger. The invitation to take nothing for granted is there in each moment. It is my hope to accept the invitation and to celebrate the ordinary.

Greg Grallo is an ordained Dharma Teacher in the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism. He is a member of Open Way Sangha and serves as a chaplain at St Patrick Hospital and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula. He is the owner of Foundational Dialogues Mediation and Facilitation LLC and can be reached at openway.org/ or foundationadialogues@gmail.com.

