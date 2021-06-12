Community of Faith: Celebrating the ordinary

This morning I made sourdough waffles using the starter I received from a friend a few weeks ago. This is my first time keeping sourdough and I am enjoying the daily care and feeding required to maintain it. While cooking today I had an awareness of the many hands that have lovingly tended the ancestors of this starter as it has passed from family to family. It felt like many people adding their expertise to my families’ breakfast. Later as I was finishing my morning meditation outside on the porch, I marveled at the cool, silky breeze; the warm sun; the snow on the surrounding peaks; and the growing vegetable garden below.
I watched my mind wander back to a family I met working as a hospice chaplain. The family member of a patient shared their concern about how to make the remaining time with their loved one sacred and special. This person recognized that the dying process is a powerful and reverent time for both of them, and they feared they were letting the remaining time slip by without meaning. We talked for a while and I suggested a few specific rituals and spiritual practices the person might do, but I could tell that it wasn’t satisfactory.
When we met again, the caregiver was happy to share a discovery. This person realized that everything was sacred. Getting a glass of water for the hospice patient was sacred. Sweeping the floor was sacred. Looking out the window and crying was sacred. Changing briefs was sacred. Sharing time being truly present with your loved one is sacred. It wasn’t always easy or pleasant, but it was sacred.
This person’s insight has stayed with me in part because the heartfelt lived experience of the caregiver touched my heart deeply. I had heard about and coached others in finding the deep meaning within ordinary experiences, but I’m not sure I had lived it. I had certainly not lived it in the way this person so profoundly experienced.
Over time I began to experience living in the richness of each mundane moment. Folding laundry took on a feeling of reverence as I considered my children growing and being kept warm and protected. My heart opened to the families for whom keeping themselves clothed and clean is a struggle. Making the bed in the morning became a ritual of thankfulness for another day to be alive. Pouring a glass of water became a contemplation of the miracle that water cycles throughout the earth and a reminder that many people do not have access to clean water. Cooking my family breakfast is a reminder of the many hands that work together to bring food to the table.
As I continue my work as a chaplain at St. Patrick Hospital and as a mediator, I bring this awareness. When I enter a patient’s room or sit down with people in conflict, I try to remember that this is sacred time. I hear stories from patients about the little things they used to do, like go to the bathroom on their own or drink a warm cup of tea; because of illness they can no longer do these things. Or when people are in conflict and they just want to be able to talk to one another without defensiveness, fear or anger. The invitation to take nothing for granted is there in each moment. It is my hope to accept the invitation and to celebrate the ordinary.
Greg Grallo is an ordained Dharma Teacher in the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism. He is a member of Open Way Sangha and serves as a chaplain at St Patrick Hospital and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula. He is the owner of Foundational Dialogues Mediation and Facilitation LLC and can be reached at openway.org/ or foundationadialogues@gmail.com.