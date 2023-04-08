In 2020, Pope Francis published “Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future,” written as a comment/reflection on the pandemic. Soon after publication, I began reading it and found it to be a wonderful map for my own reflection on the pandemic and its continuing effects.

Even now, in 2023, as we arrive at Easter for Christians, Passover for Jews and Ramadan for the nation of Islam, we continue to live in the effects of this worldwide journey of the last three years. For some people, it has been an opportunity to share experiences, both personal and communal. For some that sharing has led to new insights for our shared lives. For others, the pandemic has been a time of great pain and sorrow and a struggle to move forward in life and hope.

For Pope Francis, the pandemic has given him the means to comment on the universal effects on the world and the exposure of the cruelty and inequity of our society. He also is able to comment on the resilience, generosity and creativity of people around the world, united in a common experience of sickness, fear, isolation and even death. Pope Francis urges us not to let the painful years through which we have together passed be in vain.

In our own country, from the isolation of our homes we witnessed together the murder of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis, on television, in real time. Through television, we also saw the loved ones of many struggle to breathe, in hospitals and care centers, comforted by family and friends through exterior windows or through the miracles of televised technology. And we could not gather, for prayer, for meals, for sports activities, for parades, for festivals, etc., out of fear of this mysterious COVID infection, unknown before and determined, it seemed, to overwhelm the world as we had known it.

The various religious ceremonies and festivals in which many of us now participate, i.e., Easter, Passover and Ramadan, and other spring festivals too numerous to name, hold out to us comfort and challenge. These gatherings for worship and communal life of the one who rescued a people from the perils of the Red Sea to lead them to the freedom of a new land; of the one whose Son suffered, died and rose to show them the way to new life; and the revelation of the first chapters of the Qu’ran to the prophet Mohammed are able to provide all of us who have experienced the ravages of the pandemic the means, with Pope Francis, to find new ways to justice, peace and equity for us.

For some, those gatherings continue to be fear-inducing and demand uncommon risk for participation. For others, those very risks and fears have led to a greater-than-ever determination to participate with others. In “Let Us Dream,” Pope Francis suggests a three-fold approach to our lives in and since the pandemic. We have before us “A Time to See,” “A Time to Choose” and “A Time to Act.” Pope Francis concludes: “Let yourself be shaken up, challenged … stop and pray …. And then act … Say you’d like to be part of a different world, and you thought this might be a good place to start.”