Can you define Joy? What does Joy feel like, look like for you? Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, S.J. says, “Joy is the infallible sign of the presence of God.” Joy is our good and gracious God surprising us on an ordinary day with awe and wonder and unconditional love. Can we open our hearts to receive such a gift?

This past year, I have been continually reminded, beckoned, poked, nudged to avail myself to the wonder of Joy. Every day, every turn I take it seems that Joy is waiting for me. We often equate Joy with happiness but this is not really accurate. Happiness is a good feeling initiated by the life around us, coming from the outside. Joy on the other hand is a deep down experience coming from within. It is lasting and can carry us through difficult times. It often feels like a surprise; we didn’t expect it and suddenly there is a feeling of deep down peace, love and gratitude that doesn’t go away.

Recently, I participated in a webinar where participants were invited to ponder what gives one joy, especially where/how during challenging times. It was a blessed evening, a timeout from the busy-ness of life that sometimes causes us to put the awareness of Joy in our lives on the back burner when it should be paramount. It was permission to just dwell in the reality of Joy. One of the participants stated very succinctly that “Joy is a choice.” Yes, we must choose Joy. It must be a priority if it is to gift us.

In "The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World," the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu very clearly point out that one must choose Joy especially during difficult times. Tutu puts it well: “We are fragile creatures, and it is from this weakness, not despite it, that we discover the possibility of pure Joy.” He continues “The more Joy we experience, the more we can bring Joy to others ... the more we can be a reservoir of Joy, an oasis of peace, a pool of serenity that can ripple out to all those around you.” Joy can be exponential. Joy grows when we share it with others and acknowledge their Joy.

Perhaps this sounds too easy. I’m not suggesting that it is. I am proposing that it is possible and we need to choose Joy, we need to acknowledge experiences that fill our hearts with the knowledge of the deep down awareness of the love of our Creator God in our lives, even in the midst of sorrow, even hidden in the every day.

I had an experience of great Joy the other day. My husband and I were taking dinner to some friends up the Rattlesnake. We went up to a home and soon found out we were at the wrong address. A young father told us we needed to go a few more houses down. We were going back to the car when we saw his two beautiful blond children running down the sidewalk. They were “butt naked.” They were the epitome of innocence, freedom, totally comfortable, uninhibited. Their precious bodies were perfect, beautiful beyond measure. For me it was a vision of the perfection of divine creation. Going to the wrong address was no accident. It was a gift. A month later I am still dwelling in the beauty of the experience: Joy, pure joy, pure gift, an experience of the infallible sign of the presence of our God in our everyday. Perhaps these summer days are a good time to make it a spiritual practice to choose Joy. Blessings.