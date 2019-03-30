In this country, and many others, the essentials of life (food, shelter, safety and companionship) are abundant but not always available fairly, reliably, nor with a vision of the future. Yes, effort is always involved in gaining access to them. But sometimes, when circumstances and events frustrate effort for long enough, people lose focus and habitually succumb to the draw of immediately gratifying but nonproductive things.
That loss of focus may be seen as despair and the draw to nonproductive things, addiction. These are symptoms of the very human condition of feeling emptiness or fear and, responding to the symptoms, choosing numbness or reaction ahead of life and growth.
For life and growth, there must be hope — the attitude that actions taken today can improve tomorrow. With hope, small and simple actions can be taken toward health and growth without leaning on quick gratification for motivation. With hope, large and difficult conditions can be faced even if the future contains uncertainties. What builds and sustains hope is faith that the world and universe we live in — the creation which includes us — is good and that it has enough order and abundance that those future uncertainties will be resolved as they need to be.
Tragically, in this country, and many others, circumstances and events have too frequently come together to frustrate efforts toward societal health and growth. The essentials of life seem threatened. Under that cloud, other important societal questions like fairness, reliability, and a vision for the future are relegated to undiscussable doctrines and loyalties within divided and partisan groups. Within public life, faith and hope are tenuously held; trust is lacking.
And yet there are voices of peace that can be heard when the glare and volume of attention-grabbing is turned down.
You can know them by their awareness, compassion, and commitment to resolving threats to the essentials of life. You can know them by their openness to discuss the bigger questions about what fairness, reliability, and future vision can mean.
And you can know them by their faith, hope, and willingness to trust.
These are not the voices of simple answers, nor do they pretend to have answers when none are readily available. They hold big questions, recognizing that humans have asked these same questions in times of stress down through the centuries. They know that humans — individually and collectively — have been capable of terrible crimes and soaring compassion, great intelligence and jaw-dropping stupidity. No one is immune as all of creation is beautiful and awesome, capricious and destructive.
In the presence of irreducible complexity, there can be no simple answers. Neither forcing people and things to bend to our intellect and will nor going with the flow can work. Our strength, intelligence, and will are insufficient; the flow is too chaotic.
What can be done is to work, to be compassionate, to recognize that everyone and everything is a mixture of attributes: good and evil, intelligence and stupidity, cruelty and kindness, isolation and community; that all are blinded by the past, carrying on with the structures of previous generations, blind to their failings.
Out of this mix, the voices of peace choose compassion, intelligence, effort, kindness, and mutuality…as best they can, knowing that perfection will evade them. They recognize and engage with others knowing that they too will not be perfect.
These voices put mercy and forgiveness before condemnation and revenge. They put patience ahead of reaction before understanding. They put action ahead of passivity when the next steps, imperfect and incomplete though it may be, are apparent. They choose hope over despair and the reality of uncertainty over the numbness of addiction.
We can listen to these voices and learn.