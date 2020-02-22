Community of Faith: Choosing the light

It is an understatement to say we have a lot of conflict in our world these days. More than ever, I believe we are called to seek out the light of faith.
As I pondered what this might mean, I was reminded of an old Cherokee tale of two wolves, which I believe might give us some insight into our choosing. It goes like this:
One evening an old Cherokee Indian told his grandson about a battle that goes on inside people. He said, “My son, the battle is between two ‘wolves’ inside us all. One is evil. It is anger, envy, jealousy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority and ego. The other is good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion and faith.” The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather: “Which wolf wins?” The grandfather simply replied, “The one you feed.”
This is a parable about choice, about desire, the desire to choose the good over that which is not life-giving. It is choice at the level of faith and then to live it out in the world. This is such a poignant, beautiful lesson, seemingly so simple, so true, but not easy. I think we can all identify with it. I think each and every one of us has these two wolves running around inside us. Daily we must decide how we will choose.
We are told early in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola that our deepest, most authentic desires are the desires God has placed within us from our very beginning. We lose sight of these desires sometimes and it affects our way of proceeding. We may inadvertently feed the wrong wolf. How do we stay on course than to do the will of God?
Sometimes it is the difference between what is good and what is less good, what is pure and what is tainted in some way. That is to say, it is not always black and white, but falls into the less-than-obvious gray areas. And to complicate things further, sometimes there just might be more than one right answer.
You have free articles remaining.
So what do we do? We pray to do God’s will, to live for and in love.
And in this giving over, I believe we are called momently to:
Pay attention to our feelings, the very movements of our hearts. To ask ourselves, what am I feeling right now, in this moment? What is guiding my choosing?
Pray to be open, generous and courageous.
Discern: To become aware of personal attachments, those things that may stand in the way of a deepening of our relationship with our Creator. Answers may not be easy but it leads to a deepening of our desire for God and how to live this out, seeking a kind of peace at the core of things. And then:
Pray again and listen.
Decide: How will I live this choice out? What loving action is required?
And finally, pray again. Pray without ceasing and pay attention to the movements in your heart.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and spiritual director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.