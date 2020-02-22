Community of Faith: Choosing the light

We are told early in the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola that our deepest, most authentic desires are the desires God has placed within us from our very beginning. We lose sight of these desires sometimes and it affects our way of proceeding. We may inadvertently feed the wrong wolf. How do we stay on course than to do the will of God?

Sometimes it is the difference between what is good and what is less good, what is pure and what is tainted in some way. That is to say, it is not always black and white, but falls into the less-than-obvious gray areas. And to complicate things further, sometimes there just might be more than one right answer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

So what do we do? We pray to do God’s will, to live for and in love.

And in this giving over, I believe we are called momently to:

Pay attention to our feelings, the very movements of our hearts. To ask ourselves, what am I feeling right now, in this moment? What is guiding my choosing?

Pray to be open, generous and courageous.