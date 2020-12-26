Community of Faith: Choosing to celebrate God with us

Look around. Listen. Something has happened. Here we are in the Christmas season. How we need it, especially this year, even though our celebration is perhaps quite different. Something has happened; something is happening again and it is wondrous, magnificent. Despite the pandemic, despite ongoing unrest in our nation, our world, Emmanuel comes anew. We are invited to ponder again the mystery of Incarnation — the gift of Emmanuel, God with us. Is there anything more absolutely incredible than the Incarnation, the Father embodied in our human flesh through the Son? Who is this God, our Creator God, who desires union with His creation to the extent that He becomes one with us? St. Ignatius of Loyola begins the Second Week of his Spiritual Exercises with the Contemplation on the Incarnation. We are asked to enter into the vision of the Triune God — that mystery of divinity shared by three divine persons — looking upon our world: men and women being born and too being laid to rest; young and old, rich and poor, happy, sad. There is goodness but there is also pain, and ego, starvation, war, genocide, killing and hurting, injustice. (Sound familiar?) Can we believe that in the midst of such darkness there is a light? The Contemplation continues with God knowing that the time has come when the mystery of salvation, hidden from the beginning of our world, will shine into human darkness and confusion. It is as if we can hear the three divine persons saying in unison: “Let us work the redemption of the whole human race; we will respond to the groaning of creation. We will send a Savior.” And the Son says, “Send me.” And here we are, celebrating this mystery again. Can we believe that God is with us? That Love is manifest still? The salvation of humanity continues but we humans must receive this magnanimous gift and respond.
Recently, I saw an advertisement that suggested that we end the year with what really matters. Perhaps we should begin the New Year with the same sentiment, starting 2021 with what really matters. Listening, living, loving into the light; believing that this magnanimous God is with us, and then responding with total surrender to Love. I would like to share with you a portion of "A Christmas Prayer" by Ian Oliver. He concludes the poem with these words:
If God can lie down in a cattle trough,
Is any object safe from transformation?
If peasant girls can be mothers to God,
Is any life safe from the invasion of the eternal?
If all this could happen, O God,
What places of darkness on earth are pregnant with light
Waiting to be born this night?
If this could happen, O God,
Then you could be, and are, anywhere, everywhere,
Waiting to be born again in the most unbelievable places,
Perhaps even in our own hearts.
AMEN
Merry Christmas dear friends and may your New Year abound with light and love.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.