Community of Faith: Choosing to celebrate God with us

Look around. Listen. Something has happened. Here we are in the Christmas season. How we need it, especially this year, even though our celebration is perhaps quite different. Something has happened; something is happening again and it is wondrous, magnificent. Despite the pandemic, despite ongoing unrest in our nation, our world, Emmanuel comes anew. We are invited to ponder again the mystery of Incarnation — the gift of Emmanuel, God with us. Is there anything more absolutely incredible than the Incarnation, the Father embodied in our human flesh through the Son? Who is this God, our Creator God, who desires union with His creation to the extent that He becomes one with us? St. Ignatius of Loyola begins the Second Week of his Spiritual Exercises with the Contemplation on the Incarnation. We are asked to enter into the vision of the Triune God — that mystery of divinity shared by three divine persons — looking upon our world: men and women being born and too being laid to rest; young and old, rich and poor, happy, sad. There is goodness but there is also pain, and ego, starvation, war, genocide, killing and hurting, injustice. (Sound familiar?) Can we believe that in the midst of such darkness there is a light? The Contemplation continues with God knowing that the time has come when the mystery of salvation, hidden from the beginning of our world, will shine into human darkness and confusion. It is as if we can hear the three divine persons saying in unison: “Let us work the redemption of the whole human race; we will respond to the groaning of creation. We will send a Savior.” And the Son says, “Send me.” And here we are, celebrating this mystery again. Can we believe that God is with us? That Love is manifest still? The salvation of humanity continues but we humans must receive this magnanimous gift and respond.