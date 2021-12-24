Community of Faith: Christmas for grown-ups

I met my youngest granddaughter two days ago. At four months, she is a baby Wise One who flew in from the east, a wondrous creation, all eyes. Our lucky family had a bumper crop this year. Baby Jack is soon 6 months old, joining his toddler sister and his first grader cousin. It all makes for some fine Christmas magic and I love it, meltdowns at kiddie Christmas programs and all.

But Christmas is for grown-ups, too. We miss the heart of the matter when we are content to let its meaning rest with the under-8 crowd. That’s way too much pressure on them, anyway. So grown-ups, let’s step it up here and ponder God con carne.

Seriously. God in the flesh. Incarnation. I’m addressing orthodox Christians here, who believe that Jesus is “the one in whom the fullness of God was pleased to dwell,” (Colossians 1:19). Fully human, fully divine. I know that confession of faith excludes a lot of dear people who admire Jesus, maybe even love him, but don’t buy his divinity. I respect y’all, but you’re missing the best part.

Think about it. God created humans in God’s own image, with indelible dignity born in every single one (Genesis 1:27). Still, some who would speak for God deny this dignity to Others. How can this be? Then God sent prophets galore to speak God’s will to “gather the outcasts of Israel” (Isaiah 56:8). Still, the beloved of God are cast out of families, communities, even churches! How can this be?

What could God possibly do to help us get it right? Hmmmm… It’s a crazy plan. Makes no sense. Might not work. But God said “What the hell. I’m all in.” So God became one of us, enfleshed, in radical solidarity with us at our most vulnerable. That’s the kicker. Not Superman. Not Rambo. God came to us as a baby, totally dependent on human parents to survive. Nursing, pooping, crying, the works.

And we think this is cute. Please don’t. Get quiet. Breathe deep. Take it in. Tremble.

God comes deep in the flesh not despite our vulnerability, but because of it. Jesus did not come to take our pain away but to suffer it with us — and our joy as well! What does this mean? Try this: Nothing human is foreign to God. Not helplessness. Not anger. Not love. Not sexuality. Not delight. Not pain. Not death. In all this, God is with us and calls us beloved.

But my brother Martin Luther says it best (from The Martin Luther Christmas Book, Roland Bainton, translator.)

“Behold Christ, lying in the lap of his young mother, knowing nothing. Yet all that is belongs to him, that your conscience should not fear but take comfort in him. Laugh with him. You will see how great is the divine goodness, which seeks above all else that you should not despair. Here is the Child in whom is salvation.”

Merry Christmas!

The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.

