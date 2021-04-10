Community of Faith: Commands, or just good ideas?

Taking care of the stranger among us. I know for certain that scriptures accepted by Christianity, Judaism and Islam require that the stranger in our midst needs to be welcomed. Hospitality is a cardinal rule of the faith. In this day and age, strangers don’t generally wander out of the desert and come upon our tent. Yet there are plenty of people that come within our awareness that are fleeing war or violence, who have no home nor anywhere else to go and there are a myriad of ways we can “welcome the stranger among us.” But it doesn’t come to us as a good idea but as a command.

Loving neighbor as self. Not just a handy idea when we are in a good mood. All of the law and prophets are summed up in loving God and loving neighbor. Jesus makes it clear that “neighbor” is anyone of whom we are aware that needs our kindness and love. It seems that our society has come to the place where neighbor is only the one with whom I agree or feel warm and fuzzy about.

There isn’t much I can do about inconsiderate drivers at stop signs and traffic lights. People believe that certain laws don’t apply to them, regardless of their effect on others. But, I for one, need to stop seeing the above commands as good ideas and begin living them out however I can. See you at the intersection.

Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as chaplain and bereavement specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice. He can be reached at dixsond@partnersinhomecare.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0