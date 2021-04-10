Community of Faith: Commands, or just good ideas?

I’ve recently been contemplating the difference between things that are a requirement or law, and things that are just a really good idea.
Voting isn’t a law but it’s a right of citizenship and a really good, good idea. Apparently, in Missoula, coming to a stop at stop signs is apparently no longer the law, just a good idea that most people don’t feel is necessary. Likewise, stopping at an intersection before the light has turned red is seen as a fairly good idea if you have time to put up with other drivers who also need to get through the intersection. And apparently, the idea of wearing a mask in a pandemic is only a good idea that infringes on the most basic human rights of people and has nothing to do with the rights of the vulnerable population.
On the other hand, if you are a follower of major religions, there are some things that people treat as really good ideas that don’t apply to them when, in reality, sacred writings tell us they are pretty hard and fast rules. I’ll mention only a couple.
Feeding the hungry. There is nothing in scripture that tells me that there is only one way to see to it that other human beings don’t go hungry. It just insists that it is my responsibility to feed the hungry. I can donate money to a cause, volunteer at a food bank or food kitchen, hand out food and water to hungry persons right in front of me. But I don’t see anything that hints that this is only a good idea.
Taking care of the stranger among us. I know for certain that scriptures accepted by Christianity, Judaism and Islam require that the stranger in our midst needs to be welcomed. Hospitality is a cardinal rule of the faith. In this day and age, strangers don’t generally wander out of the desert and come upon our tent. Yet there are plenty of people that come within our awareness that are fleeing war or violence, who have no home nor anywhere else to go and there are a myriad of ways we can “welcome the stranger among us.” But it doesn’t come to us as a good idea but as a command.
Loving neighbor as self. Not just a handy idea when we are in a good mood. All of the law and prophets are summed up in loving God and loving neighbor. Jesus makes it clear that “neighbor” is anyone of whom we are aware that needs our kindness and love. It seems that our society has come to the place where neighbor is only the one with whom I agree or feel warm and fuzzy about.
There isn’t much I can do about inconsiderate drivers at stop signs and traffic lights. People believe that certain laws don’t apply to them, regardless of their effect on others. But, I for one, need to stop seeing the above commands as good ideas and begin living them out however I can. See you at the intersection.
Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as chaplain and bereavement specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice. He can be reached at dixsond@partnersinhomecare.org.