In the midst of all that is happening in our country and world today it makes one ponder our place. Obviously we will survive, however, it seems to be ever more overwhelming. I imagine we need to maintain an attitude of hope and prayer for all.
There is a hymn written years ago by Ira Stanphill that resonates within me. Here are the words: “I traveled down a lonely road and no one seemed to care, the burden on my weary back had bowed me to despair. I oft complained to Jesus how folks were treating me, and then I heard Him say to me: My feet were also weary up on the Calvary road, the cross became so heavy, I fell beneath the load; be faithful weary pilgrim, the morning I can see. Just lift your cross and follow close to me.”
The second verse is meaningful as well. “I work so hard for Jesus I often boast and say, I’ve sacrificed a lot of things to walk the narrow way. I gave up fame and fortune — I’m worth a lot to Thee! And then I hear him gently say to me: I left the throne of glory and counted it but loss. My hands were nailed in anger up on a cruel cross but now we’ll make a journey with your hand safe in mine. So lift your cross and follow close to Me.”
The third verse is a meaningful conclusion to this hymn. “O Jesus, if I die upon a foreign field some day it would be no more than love demands no less could I repay. No greater love has mortal man than for a friend to die. These words he spoke to me: If just a cup of water I place within your hand, then just a cup of water is all that I demand, but if by death to living they can thy glory see I’ll take my cross and follow close to Thee.”
This hymn of faith and hope allows me to read and listen to all that is taking place. It enables me to wrestle with the vast and various ways we coexist. We are ALL important. We are ALL created as God’s children. It therefore causes us to do away with any obstacles that separate us.
Peace and justice for everyone is my hope and this simple hymn allows me to continue on my path of global love and inclusion. I trust we will see and experience a rebirth of this attitude and meaning in the days before us.
Peace and grace.