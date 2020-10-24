Community of Faith: Cooperating with grace

Recently, I had the great fortune to hear a sermon by Bishop Robert Barron, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Founder of the Word on Fire Evangelization Ministry. In it he went to great lengths to speak of the immense love God has for all of creation, especially we human beings. He spoke of the Creator’s great care and constant gifting of grace. This God lavishes us with abundance, beauty and mercy. He bestows on us every grace, that is, unearned gifts of the outpouring of goodness, understanding and unconditional love, not because we deserve it but rather because He loves us beyond measure. Bishop Barron went on to explain though that love such as this, divine love, requires a response in order to come to fullness. We must cooperate with grace. When we don’t we fall in upon ourselves, we are somehow incomplete, dissatisfied, less than what we were created to be. Yes, we must choose to cooperate with grace, to cooperate with God’s love, for each of us individually and for the world as a whole. And when we do, we flourish. But what does cooperation with grace look like in today’s world?
As I pondered this, I was reminded of the Principle and Foundation meditation with which St. Ignatius of Loyola begins his Spiritual Exercises. In it he says that human beings are created to praise, reverence, and serve God, our Lord, and in so doing to save our souls. Fr. David Fleming S.J. has presented a contemporary reading of this meditation. In part, he says, “God who loves us creates us and wants to share life with us forever. Our love response takes shape in our praise and honor and service of the God of our life. All the things in this world are also created because of God’s love and they become a context of gifts, presented to us so that we can know God more easily and make a return of love more readily.” We are commissioned to make a return of love to the Divine Lover; to cooperate, to consciously commit to working toward the fulfillment of God’s divine plan for all of creation. It sounds rather overwhelming, yet it is why we are here, isn’t it?
It is hard not to see how desperately our world is in great need of love and compassion. Perhaps what is most important today is to start somewhere. Lord, what would you have me do today, in my family, in my faith community, in my neighborhood to bring about the greater good, to cooperate with your gift of grace in my life? Perhaps we need to pray for one another and in that praying to ask God to allow us to be good stewards of His love, disciples in union and communion with the divine. Perhaps desiring the good for one another will lead to an opportunity for greater understanding and openness. We need to start today and renew our fervor every day. And to believe that when divine love and human love meet at the level of faith, great things can happen. Amen.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!