Community of Faith: Cooperating with grace

Recently, I had the great fortune to hear a sermon by Bishop Robert Barron, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Founder of the Word on Fire Evangelization Ministry. In it he went to great lengths to speak of the immense love God has for all of creation, especially we human beings. He spoke of the Creator’s great care and constant gifting of grace. This God lavishes us with abundance, beauty and mercy. He bestows on us every grace, that is, unearned gifts of the outpouring of goodness, understanding and unconditional love, not because we deserve it but rather because He loves us beyond measure. Bishop Barron went on to explain though that love such as this, divine love, requires a response in order to come to fullness. We must cooperate with grace. When we don’t we fall in upon ourselves, we are somehow incomplete, dissatisfied, less than what we were created to be. Yes, we must choose to cooperate with grace, to cooperate with God’s love, for each of us individually and for the world as a whole. And when we do, we flourish. But what does cooperation with grace look like in today’s world?