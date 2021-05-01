Community of Faith: Count your many blessings, name them one by one

Some years ago, our youngest daughter had a clever birthday gift idea. She bought a large dinner plate and with a permanent marker, she wrote many sayings or “dad-isms'' I've repeated over the years. For example, when the kids whined, “I’m hungry,” my response was usually, “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.” Or, when all four kids finally got in the minivan to go somewhere, I’d say with a smirk, “we’re off like a herd of turtles.” Now, years later, the kids enjoy reading the several dozen sayings or they add new ones. This good-humored reminder of quirky comments is a gift that still makes us laugh.
One of my favorite sayings, and one I strongly believe is, “It’s just SUCH a beautiful day!” Whether a crisp fall morning, a snowy afternoon or a blue-sky day, I think each day is beautiful. I realize that some days can be dreary, but looking out the window each morning makes me happy. Why? Well first off, I’m still alive. Second, the prospect of good things the day may bring is more interesting to me than the challenges that are sure to arise. I guess I try to measure life by the good things I experience rather than by the difficulties and sadness common to all of us.
This perspective took on greater meaning to me several years ago while on a work trip in Kenya. The job required that I live with a local family in the capital city, Nairobi. Every morning for two weeks, Jane (the mother) started her daily routine with a song in her heart — and voice. One morning she was singing a song that was familiar to me, a hymn shared by many Christian congregations, “Count Your Blessings.” I found myself humming along. To her surprise, I joined in on one of the verses. On that beautiful day (it’s always beautiful in Kenya) we chatted about the blessing of family, of relatively safe living conditions, of enough food to eat and clean water to drink, and of God’s grace in our lives. “Count your many blessings, name them one by one. Count your many blessings, see what God hath done.”
While I realize that many don’t share my religious beliefs or my belief in God, I think that we all recognize that there is good in our lives. And, if we are honest with ourselves, we recognize that what we choose to focus on makes all the difference in our approach to life and others. Do we spend more time complaining about our obstacles, challenges and disappointments, or appreciating the beauty around us, the “lucky” breaks we sometimes get, and the people who show us kindness from time to time?
Some days aren’t as beautiful as others — I know. But on those not-so-beautiful days, especially those days, let us count the good and name it one by one. And even if our list is short, recognizing the “beautiful” in our day is a wonderful gift to ourselves and those around us.
Martin Blair is the Communication Director for the Missoula-area congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He can be reached at martin.e.blair@gmail.com.