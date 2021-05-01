Community of Faith: Count your many blessings, name them one by one

Some years ago, our youngest daughter had a clever birthday gift idea. She bought a large dinner plate and with a permanent marker, she wrote many sayings or “dad-isms'' I've repeated over the years. For example, when the kids whined, “I’m hungry,” my response was usually, “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.” Or, when all four kids finally got in the minivan to go somewhere, I’d say with a smirk, “we’re off like a herd of turtles.” Now, years later, the kids enjoy reading the several dozen sayings or they add new ones. This good-humored reminder of quirky comments is a gift that still makes us laugh.

One of my favorite sayings, and one I strongly believe is, “It’s just SUCH a beautiful day!” Whether a crisp fall morning, a snowy afternoon or a blue-sky day, I think each day is beautiful. I realize that some days can be dreary, but looking out the window each morning makes me happy. Why? Well first off, I’m still alive. Second, the prospect of good things the day may bring is more interesting to me than the challenges that are sure to arise. I guess I try to measure life by the good things I experience rather than by the difficulties and sadness common to all of us.