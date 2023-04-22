It’s spring. Halleluia! We’ve been given one glorious day per week so far — a slow roll-out even by Montana standards. And it’s Earth Day. Thank you, Creation! And it’s Easter. Christ is risen. Halleluia! We’re on day 14 of 50 in the Easter season, so we’d better keep celebrating. My crocuses are doing their best.

But my heart is barely up to the task. Our state Legislature is still in session and it is hell-bent on making life very difficult for God’s beloved outsiders — trans teens, women with difficult pregnancies and apparently teachers and librarians. I don’t know when they became outsiders. We used to love them. I still do. (With special thanks to Mrs. Wicklund, my 7th grade English teacher, who drilled the language deep into my being — and taped Danny L’s mouth shut when he kept interrupting a lesson on diagramming sentences.)

In any event, here we are: Christ is risen and the Legislature is in session. What to do? Celebrate or weep? Of course, Easter has always been like this, daring to confront outrageous politics with its outrageous surprise. Jesus was murdered by oppressive Roman politics, after all. But God decided that his death was not to be the last word. God affirmed Jesus’ life of self-giving love and raised him up to new life — New Life, which overwhelms death. Love wins. Resurrection happens! Halleluia!

But … do you sometimes struggle to believe it? I do. The evidence is underwhelming. Except when my 4-year-old granddaughter takes my hand, or my 2-year old grandson gets the giggles when I change his poopy diaper, or my 8-year old granddaughter makes sibling peace by reading to both of them under her spell. Here, love wins. Here, life gently takes center stage and shows me yet again how the Spirit of Jesus works.

It’s not that legislation is unimportant. Quite the contrary! Decisions in this legislative session will either make life safer for Montanans, including my grands, or much, much less so. That one party has all the power to legislate harm is a disaster. That many in it claim my religious tradition as a basis for some of these bills is a wild misrepresentation of Christian faith and it drives me absolutely crazy. But a crazy old lady is no good for anyone, so I am leaning hard into the countercultural power of Easter — where the One who was killed by political power arose out of death, had lunch on the beach with his pals, and sent the Spirit to continue blessing the children and welcoming the outsiders. This is the holy story and it deserves to be celebrated, not in spite of what’s going on in the world, but because of it.

It is a defiant celebration, but sometimes those are the best kind. Join me, will you?