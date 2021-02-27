Community of Faith: Defining a personal rule of life mission statement

My husband and I have been blessed to be partaking in a wonderful class entitled The New Catechumenate through the Office of Church Engagement at Whitworth University. In a recent installment, Dr. Jerry Sittser, who teaches and facilitates the class, spoke of the significance of articulating a personal “mission statement.” He begins this class with a discussion of a historical perspective on the monastic Rule of Life, a statement that demonstrates how important it is to live purposefully and to order all of life under God. Dr. Sittser suggests that we as individuals could greatly benefit spiritually by articulating our own mission statement to live by.

The idea seems so natural yet I’m not sure we take the time to order our lives in this way, choosing a personal, daily commitment to God. Think about it. Every successful organization, business, even churches have a mission statement that defines their purpose. It sets goals and outlines the aspirations and objectives that describe and delineate best methods of proceeding. Why shouldn’t we do the same? Especially during this time of unrest and uncertainty, the idea of identifying our most authentic self seems almost a must.