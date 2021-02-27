Community of Faith: Defining a personal rule of life mission statement

My husband and I have been blessed to be partaking in a wonderful class entitled The New Catechumenate through the Office of Church Engagement at Whitworth University. In a recent installment, Dr. Jerry Sittser, who teaches and facilitates the class, spoke of the significance of articulating a personal “mission statement.” He begins this class with a discussion of a historical perspective on the monastic Rule of Life, a statement that demonstrates how important it is to live purposefully and to order all of life under God. Dr. Sittser suggests that we as individuals could greatly benefit spiritually by articulating our own mission statement to live by.
The idea seems so natural yet I’m not sure we take the time to order our lives in this way, choosing a personal, daily commitment to God. Think about it. Every successful organization, business, even churches have a mission statement that defines their purpose. It sets goals and outlines the aspirations and objectives that describe and delineate best methods of proceeding. Why shouldn’t we do the same? Especially during this time of unrest and uncertainty, the idea of identifying our most authentic self seems almost a must.
As I pondered and prayed with this idea, I was quickly reminded of the Principle and Foundation meditation in St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises. In it Ignatius points out that we were created to “praise, reverence and serve God our Lord, and by this means to save our souls.” Fr. David Fleming, S.J.’s interpretation of this meditation puts it this way: “God who loves us created us and wants to share life with us forever. Our love response takes shape in our praise and honor and service of the God of our life.” Somehow this seems to be a good place to start articulating a personal mission for life. How do I, with my gifts and vulnerabilities, live in this world and time praising, honoring and serving my God and those placed on my path? In my family, my neighborhood, my faith community?
As I continued to ponder and pray about my mission, a familiar and poignant prayer touched my heart anew. It is the Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi and I share it here:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,
Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon;
Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope;
Where there is darkness, light; Where there is sadness, joy.
O Divine Master, Grant that I may not so much seek
To be consoled as to console; To be understood as to understand; To be loved as to love.
For it is in giving that we receive; It is in pardoning that we are pardoned; And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
This prayer, for me, speaks volumes. It eloquently speaks of praising, honoring and serving my good and gracious God in a way that can define my life. It is huge but perhaps it is something that can focus me on the goal to love, even, especially, during trying times. As we walk into 2021, as we begin the liturgical season of Lent, I invite you to take some quiet time and ponder your mission, your goals and spiritual aspirations. Blessings on your journey.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.