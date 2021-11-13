Community of Faith: Desiring to wear the cloak of gratitude every day

I must say that I truly love these days of November. Having relished the abundance of our good and gracious God in this beautiful Fall Season … the richness of the change in seasons, the exquisite colors, the rich harvest, pumpkins, squash aplenty, that last tomato off the vine …moving into November provides a time of gentleness and prayer before we embrace the hustle and bustle of the Holiday Season.

We begin the month with remembrance, dwelling in our stories, a kind of tapestry of family and friends who have gone before us and those who will follow, finishing the month with thanksgiving for blessings received and perhaps even hoped for. As we all know we have had an incredibly tumultuous year and it continues. What might we be thankful for this year? It truly requires some prayerful thought, doesn’t it? Thanksgiving … Gratitude from the heart. In this time of uncertainty and angst, perhaps we need more than ever to spend some time dwelling in the aura of gratitude.

Recently, I came across a quote from the poet Rumi, in which he proclaims, “Wear gratitude like a cloak for it will feed every corner of your life.”

Germany Kent, a journalist who has authored 10 non-fiction books, including The Hope Handbook series, has said that gratitude is one of the most powerful human emotions. Once expressed, she says, it changes attitude, brightens outlook and broadens our perspective.

One of my favorite quotes is from Meister Eckhart. He says, “If the only prayer you ever said was ‘Thank you,’ that would be enough.”

Thanksgiving, gratitude … but what if you are feeling like you have not had a lot of experiences this past year that elicit gratitude. What then?

Recently, I was gifted with a book entitled "The Happiest Man on Earth, The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor," the memoir of the then 100-year-old Eddie Jaku, who recently died at 101 years old. One would not imagine that a story about surviving Auschwitz death camp could be beautiful but Eddie Jaku made it so. He recalls the horror, the pain, the emotional and physical devastation but grounds his story in gratitude for the people, both friends and strangers, who helped him survive. On several occasions he was ready to give up but his friend, Kurt, would not let him. Against unbelievable odds, Eddie Jaku found the will, the strength, the desire to survive. Over time, he was anchored in overwhelming gratitude and he promised to live life to the fullest. He has spent his life talking warmly and openly about the power of gratitude, tolerance and kindness. Life can be beautiful, he says, even in the midst of devastation if you choose it.

Yes - to be grateful is a choice. Saying “Thank you” is a choice. Looking for the good in another, looking for the grace in any circumstance, is a choice, albeit difficult sometimes. This quiet time of November seems a wonderful time to ponder our choices and to ground ourselves in gratitude.

We thank you God of mysterious ways, that you have a holy design for each of us. We rejoice that we are special, chosen in your sight. We are written in the palm of your hand. You have blessed our story and we are grateful.

AMEN.

Mary Ann Bigelow

