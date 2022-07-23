Community of Faith: 'Do not fear what they fear'

Whenever angels show up in the Bible, or the undead Jesus walks through walls, they say to us mortals, “Don’t be afraid!” Right. I’m pretty sure I’d be just like Mary and the disciples and be absolutely terrified. Which is to say, oh so human.

Then again, I don’t need an Encounter with the Holy to experience fear, although that kind of holy awe is something of a gift. God’s presence, full throttle. I haven’t experienced that for a while.

What I do experience is political dread that snaps me out of sleep around 3 a.m. Climate, women’s health, gun violence, what the future holds for our grandchildren. I never run out of dreads these days.

What’s so hard is that we have tools to address it all — but we don’t. Our politics is paralyzed. Yet another mass shooting by yet another alienated manchild with an AR-15 kicks me in the gut. This is crazy. We’re the only country in the world that butchers school kids, worshippers, parade-goers, and black and brown people so predictably. We can stop this and still get our elk in the fall. We know how. Ban weapons of war. Do thorough background checks. Over 80% of all gun owners want expanded background checks but it is politically impossible. Why?

This is when I want to start breaking the china. But the Spirit has been bugging me about a little verse in I Peter, so let’s go there. Let’s dump politics for the time being and get spiritual. (All my activist friends are rolling their eyes now.) Let’s begin digging into the spiritual roots of fear. A Christian friend who owns a lot of guns told me that he got his concealed carry permit because he was afraid. Missoulians who testified at City Council about banning weapons from parks said that they need guns at Caras Park because they are afraid. They are afraid of other people with guns.

See how this works? Fear causes the injury and death that these folks trust their guns to prevent. Fear empowers the NRA, enriches gun manufacturers, and controls our legislators. (Greed, too, but fear underlies greed.) Over 110 people die every day. So I wonder: What would happen if we could get beneath the fear?

Enter the insistent Spirit. “Do not fear what they fear,” (I Peter 3:14). And who are “they?” The persecutors of the Christian community, which was suffering violence, poverty, and ostracism because of their faith. Peter tells them, don’t fear what your enemies fear. Don’t fear the Roman authorities, social upheaval, religious change. Don’t let your enemies’ fear have power over you. Rather, be rooted in the alternate reality where Jesus lived. Be rooted in the love that casts out fear (I John 4:18).

Who does not want to live without fear? Too bad wishing doesn’t make it so. Praying does not stop gun violence. And guns do not cast out fear. If we could all be saturated in the love that does, if fear could lose its grip on gun toters and legislators, then maybe life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness would stand a chance. God help us, be present to us, full throttle.