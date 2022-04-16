Community of Faith: Do you believe because you have seen?

“I don’t know what happens when we die.”

These are the words actor and comedian Bob Saget recently wrote on Instagram after actress Betty White died. As I read that quote from news reports, it reminded me that many make that same statement every day. It is a sad fact that too many people have no idea what happens when we die. This lack of knowledge only leads to doubt, worry, anxiety and fear.

Is there a real heaven and hell? When I die do I cease to exist? Do I become a god? Will I live my next life in the body of an insect? Do I become one with the universe? Where can I go to find the truth?

You can turn to science and find that there is no true scientific answer. Life after death is not testable, repeatable, observable or falsifiable. Psychology teaches you that the moment your brain stops functioning is the moment you cease to exist. All of history teaches that 100% of mankind dies and the body goes back into the ground.

What about religion? Don’t religions teach that there is life after death? It is a tossup. Some religions teach on heaven and hell while others do not. Some teach one becomes closer to their god(s) while others state the opposite. All of this leaves many scratching their heads with doubt. On top of that, all who started major religions in this world are dead and buried in some sort of grave. None have come back from death to tell the world what truly happens after death.

There is one person in history whose death, burial and resurrection was witnessed. Roman guards who were professionals in capital punishment put the man Jesus Christ to death by nailing him to a cross. There was no question to those soldiers when a person died. They were witnesses to Jesus’ death. His body was taken off the cross, wrapped and laid in a tomb.

On the third day, just as the Holy Scriptures of God declared hundreds of years before the birth of Christ, his tomb was empty. He was raised from death to life! Many people witnessed Jesus’ life after death as they talked with him, touched him and ate with him. Many saw him ascend into heaven and heard him promise that one day he would return.

Jesus, who lived, died and rose again is alive now, ruling and reigning in heaven because He is God. Jesus taught that all must give an account when He returns; not on how religious you are or how many good works you did. You will be judged on whether you have believed that Jesus Christ is God and the only one who can save.

John 11:25–26, Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (ESV)

I pray that you do believe this.

Paul Taylor is pastor at Discovery Alliance Church. Paul.taylor@discoveryalliancechurch.com.

