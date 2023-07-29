A bill in the mail.

Getting soaked by a sudden downpour.

A broken handle.

An angry conversation.

A sad farewell.

These are good things. I am grateful for all of the above.

Why?

The bill turned out to be a refund for an overpayment (a check was enclosed for the grand total of 44 cents!). My wife and I were taking a walk when the rain came down hard and soaked us to the bone — which made us laugh. The handle on our 30+ year old shovel broke, which means I couldn’t work anymore, so I got a rest (at least until I went to the store to get a new handle). A conversation turned angry — angry at me, that is — revealing a confusion that needed clearing up, which happened. The sad farewell was sad because of a meaningful connection that was changing, but not disappearing; a colleague is moving, but the connection will remain; we will have new things to talk about!

Low places — things that happen in our lives that we’d rather not have happen, broken things and disruptive conversations and sad occurrences — are a part of life. None of us is immune to the impact of the undesirable things that are a part of the human condition. Yet, all too often we do not exercise one of our most important capacities as a species that can make or break us when such low places occur — the capacity to shape their impact upon our lives.

One of the most important figures in my spiritual mentoring is Dr. Viktor Frankl, who wrote a book entitled “Man’s Search for Meaning” — I’ve mentioned him and his book in sermons and classes several times, but for an important reason, at least to me. As a survivor of the Nazi death camps of World War II, he came to realize that an absolute key to survival for the imprisoned was tied to the chosen mental disposition the individual cultivated; hope, in other words, was something to be grown, pursued and developed by individual effort, mental and physical and spiritual (perhaps most significantly spiritual). He put this concept this way: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one's own way.”

Low places would seem to predispose us toward despair — but they need not do so. Attitude, the way we choose to think about things, is a tool of tremendous power, so very useful to change perception, which is often the critical piece motivating hopeful transformation. How we choose to understand something is often the difference between a life moving forward and a life giving up in futility; attitude provides the platform for how we choose to live, or avoid living, toward the future.

Rev. Kirk Byron Jones is the senior pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Lynn, Massachusetts; I like his words on this theme: “Don’t let the low places fool you. Believing that God is everywhere invites us to be open to dynamic creative potential anywhere, including the valley of disappointment and discouragement. Remaining fixed on this hopeful perspective is essential to our not letting low places and feelings define and overwhelm us. Some of God’s best blessings are found in the spaces of our disdain. And there are gems in the valley that cannot be found on the mountaintop.”

“Don’t let the low places fool you”; God is there. No situation or happening is beyond the hope that begins with how we choose to see things; and faith begins with choosing to believe God is there — and will always be there — for us.