Yesterday we celebrated the summer solstice, the seasonal harbinger of the official summer season. What a lovely June it has been with warming temperatures, greening hills and valleys, burgeoning blossoms of hundreds of different plants and bushes and shrubs. Trees bursting with apple blossoms, until the spring winds blew them over the verdant lawns. Hawthorne and lilac joined the parade of color and our streets became seas of color, at least in our Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood. Lovely purple and gold crocus peeping through the late snow followed closely by bright yellow daffodils, then varieties of variously tinted tulips, and, finally, multi-colored iris filling yards and parking strips. Not to be outdone, lavender begins to raise its purple head from the bright green of its roots. Moreover the hills of our beautiful valley provide a soft velvety touch of green as the backdrop for all of this magnificence.
As the hills bared themselves of snow so as to drink in the warmth and nurture of the sun, our rivers and streams, lakes and ponds, find themselves engorged with muddy water — but now today they are crystal clear, inviting swimmers and paddlers, fish and birds, floaters and kayakers, fishermen and inner tubers into their still frigid waters. It is a time for Little League, baseball, softball, summer camps, parks, camping, prepping for the fall sports season, biking in the mountains and hills, taking in the weekend markets, and basking in the movement and activities of the summer months — festivals, concerts, a vibrant downtown, tourists, out of town family.
Almost idyllic. A time to give thanks. We can get lost in the beauty that surrounds us so lavishly and extravagantly, if we have the time and space to look around. Unfortunately, not everyone has that luxury, even during the summer. It is for them a season like every other season, except it’s hotter and — we hope not! — smokier. Many people continue to struggle from paycheck to paycheck, can’t afford daycare or vacations, find summer a difficult time of year as the city empties out into nearby lakes, cabins, travel.
Enjoy this gorgeous time of year however you can. If you are able to take time off on weekends or even whole weeks, drink in the enjoyment of relaxation and renewal, of good times and friends. At the same time maybe we can also pay attention to kids who need a place to play, young people who need supervision so they can access gyms and parks, adults who would love an invite to a BBQ or picnic, or someone to watch their children so they can take a day off. Beauty comes in all shapes and forms. The most profound beauty comes from the generosity and compassion of the human heart.