Is there anything more absolutely incredible than the Incarnation, the Father embodied in our human flesh through the Son? Who is this God, our Creator God, who desires union with His creation to the extent that He becomes one with us? St. Ignatius of Loyola begins the Second Week of his Spiritual Exercises with a contemplation on Incarnation. He asks us to meditate on the image of the Trinity looking down on a broken world, a flawed and self-centered humanity and then sending the Son to enter into all of this brokenness to save us. Advent calls us to dwell in this mystery of “God with us”.
One way to do this is to celebrate the age-old tradition of praying with the O Antiphons. From Dec. 17-23, people world-wide, some in monasteries, some in churches, family gatherings or maybe just individuals stepping away from the business of the season, taking time out to pray with the mostly Isaiah prophecies of the awaited and hoped for Messiah. The beautiful hymn “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” is actually a compilation of these antiphons. There are seven: O Wisdom, O Adonai, O Root of Jesse, O Key of David, O Oriens/Daybreak, O King of Nations and O Emmanuel. One is not more important or profound than another; each is a thought provoking insight into the immensity of our Savior.
• Wisdom — the eternal Word of God, our foundation, the very core of holiness, holy knowledge, our guiding Light in the darkness.
• Adonai — O Lord and Ruler, our hope and basis for holy freedom, freedom from the fetters of the world around us. He will set our hearts free.
• Root of Jesse — this is about the Savior’s presence in our history, our story through the ages. Love unfolding in time and place.
• Key of David — Jesus is the Key to the story that actually began with Creation. He is the Promise. He is the fulfillment of the Promise.
• Radiant Daybreak — Our Savior is the New Dawn, the Light manifest in the darkness, coming to save us and show us the Way.
• King of Nations — Our Savior is a King like no other. He comes to save us and calls us with great intimacy and understanding into His redeeming plan.
• Emmanuel — God with us, yesterday, today, tomorrow, forever. There is nothing more profound than this.
This discussion is but an hors d'oeuvre to the feast offered in the O Antiphon prayer experience. The O Antiphons not only heighten and intensify our Advent preparations; they bring it to a prayerful, joyful conclusion. We are united with pilgrims around the world, waiting and watching for the Messiah to come anew, into this broken world, into our waiting and yearning hearts. In the cold and dark of winter we are awakened to the reality that again, something is happening here. Christ is born anew. God is with us still.
I invite you to just dwell in the mystery of our God.