Community of faith: Endings and beginnings

I wonder why repeat this weekly ritual of learning Torah portions, returning to the same passages at the same time anually?

In the Kafka legend, the weekly letters linked the lost doll to the new doll, bridging the girl’s understanding of herself, her loss, and her future.

The Torah stories remain the same. But, like the girl and her doll, we change, circumstances shift, experiences transform, we reinterpret, listen differently, and see alternative perspectives. In my pastoral work and call of religious service, I am keenly aware of the changing seasons and unfolding years, along with our yearning to revisit the timeless lore and guidance woven through the Torah.

Just as the girl leaves the Kafka story with a new doll, the protagonists of the Creation and Noah stories are changed by their experiences. Adam and Eve leave Eden with new responsibilities to tend nature and each other. Noah’s biggest challenges come after the flood struggling to rebuilding as the waters subside.

How will we emerge from this pandemic? How will we bridge social divides? How will we address the challenging issues of our day assuring a better future? I believe the divine image in all of us sheds light to address these questions, initiating refreshed outlooks, and urgency of doing tikkun olam, healing the world. I share Torah that provides familiar weekly lessons to help us cope with the unfamiliar, to help us accept our new doll (day). The end weaves together with the beginning in a single breath.

Rabbi Mark H. Kula resides in Missoula serving throughout Montana, Rabbinic Advisor to the Zootown Jews, a Missoula fellowship welcoming all, and Rabbi on Campus at University of Montana. He can be reached at Rabbimarkkula@gmail.com.

