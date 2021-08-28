Community of Faith: Even the darkest part of life has a crack for light to slip through

It would be wonderful if everything was light and happiness. Unfortunately, life doesn’t come like that, regardless of what you believe, know or hope. There are some days and times that life just plain sucks.

Lately I’ve been seeing or experiencing some of the darkness, or so it seems from this side. Things come up that blindside you, people can be selfish and believe only their opinion matters, no matter who else gets hurt. Some days just don’t hold all the light I think I deserve and it’s not fair.

This morning I was given a stark reminder, however, in the person of Leonard Cohen as I watched a video of a performance of “Anthem.” You all know it even if you think you don’t. “There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” A moving view of life in both darkness and light. It brought some things about darkness and light back into perspective for me.