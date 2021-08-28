Community of Faith: Even the darkest part of life has a crack for light to slip through

It would be wonderful if everything was light and happiness. Unfortunately, life doesn’t come like that, regardless of what you believe, know or hope. There are some days and times that life just plain sucks.
Lately I’ve been seeing or experiencing some of the darkness, or so it seems from this side. Things come up that blindside you, people can be selfish and believe only their opinion matters, no matter who else gets hurt. Some days just don’t hold all the light I think I deserve and it’s not fair.
This morning I was given a stark reminder, however, in the person of Leonard Cohen as I watched a video of a performance of “Anthem.” You all know it even if you think you don’t. “There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” A moving view of life in both darkness and light. It brought some things about darkness and light back into perspective for me.
First of all, as people of faith, there is no guarantee God will make light for my daily life. Some days will just be dark. More importantly, however, I believe along with Mr. Cohen that even the darkest part of life has a crack for light to slip through. Sometimes the crack is ever so thin but it is there. The secret, I believe, is to shift my gaze from the darkness and find where the crack of light is seeping through. There are a few I came up with for myself. Allow me to possibly chum your list with a few of my own.
- A young grandson who slips his hand into mine as we enter a crowded, unknown area.
- Being served by someone who is far kinder than they needed to be, going above and beyond and meeting my grouch with a smile.
- Making music with good friends in the City Band and City Big Band who put up with my mistakes but accept my effort and the music I produce.
- A Blue Moon shining in the window on a night when sleep won’t come.
- The deer who have been sharing their fawns with us this season, sometimes trusting us enough to care for them while momma goes off and does what momma deer do.
- Watching the light that comes from a grandson’s face when he reels in a fish or captures and releases a crawdad.
- The wind in the pine trees as I sit with a moderately good glass of wine and just allow the sound and feel of the breeze surround me.
None of these things or other things like it come to me unless I choose to find them. The darkness is there. It’s up to me to find the crack; up to me to find what light might seep through. My years of experience as a hospital and hospice chaplain have shown me how people facing the darkest nights of life can find the cracks for light, hope and joy. It doesn’t matter what it is, there is a crack in everything. Find the crack and you’ll see the light.
Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He is a retired pastor and chaplain who continues to work in areas of end-of-life and bereavement support.