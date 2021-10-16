Community of Faith: Find reasons to have joy

I have been spending much of my time recently reflecting on life. In the current state of the world it is sometimes a difficult task, especially when I log on to my social media or go to work at my other job. But more recently I have been trying to take a different outlook on life. I have taken time to really think about what brings me joy each day, and each day it could be something different. The other day I saw a mother and baby interacting at the grocery store, and the baby was smiling and laughing, it brought such joy to my heart that day. Another day I saw a dog chasing its own tail, and that brought me some joy. It is easy to forget that truly the small things in life can bring us joy.

And not only can it be things in our life, I have several people in my congregation who garden, and hearing them speak about what they have grown brings me much joy because I can see how accomplished they feel, I want to celebrate with them. I am of the opinion that we as humans forget to find joy in others' accomplishments because we unfortunately get so tied up in what is happening to us.

So this week I just want to put out a reminder, that despite what is going on, we can find reasons to have joy, to celebrate with others. I invite you to spend some time each day reflecting on what brings you joy or what you can celebrate. It can be a difficult task at times, but take a breath, maybe two and try and find a moment to think about it and see how it can positively affect your life.

Mathew Goodrich is minister at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Missoula. He can be reached at mat@fccmissoula.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0