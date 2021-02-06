Community of Faith: Finding your sacredness

What is sacred to you may not necessarily be what is sacred to me. You may find the Sacred primarily in the history and activity of your religious community and beliefs. If one person has come through a life of great pain and tragedy, what is Sacred to them may be very different from that of the person who has never known real spiritual injury in life, although both may clearly be in touch with where the Sacred is and what it means to them.

There is no limit to where the Sacred may be nor is there any moment in life when we might not encounter it or stumble into it. The Sacred is that which approaches us at the innermost parts of our hearts and minds. It is where the meaning of our lives and our faith collide. It is where doubts are still welcome.

When you are in worship in your faith community or when you are in the outdoors; when you are with children or when you are with older persons; when you look forward to the future with hope or when you look back at the good and the bad of your life, you are always only a breath away from the Sacred. It only takes the eyes of our hearts to see.

Dan Dixson is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He serves as Chaplain and Bereavement Specialist at Partners In Home Care Hospice. He can be reached at dixsond@partnersinhomecare.org.

