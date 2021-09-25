Community of Faith: Freedom’s toxic side

In his book, "Living Philosophies," Albert Einstein notes, "Strange is our situation here upon earth. Each of us comes for a short visit, not knowing why, yet sometimes seeming to a divine purpose. From the standpoint of daily life, however, there is one thing we do know: That we are here for the sake of other people — above all for those upon whose smile and well-being our own happiness depends, for the countless unknown souls with whose fate we are connected by a bond of sympathy. Many times a day, I realize how much my outer and inner life is built upon the labors of people, both living and dead, and how earnestly I must exert myself in order to give in return as much as I have received and am still receiving." (my thanks to Rev. Cameron Trimble for sharing this excerpt in her recent meditation “Piloting Faith” from Convergence Daily Devotional, Decatur, Georgia.)