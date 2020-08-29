Community of Faith: Giving forgiveness a chance

With these two events, I was lead to take a mindful look at the power of forgiveness in my own life and also in our world. I pondered, who do I need to forgive? To whom might I need to ask for forgiveness? A friend once said to me that forgiveness is relinquishing the desire for a different past, a different yesterday. We have to detach from the need to still keep hoping that things could be different. We have to choose to not be victimized by wounds of the past and also the present. It’s hard to let go, though, isn’t it? And we can become complacent with our stance of un-forgiveness. Long ago memories of an unkind word or an insult of some kind that remain on the back burner of our thoughts and hearts just waiting for something to ignite them, usually something out of the blue that can strike at a moment’s notice. A new but similar harsh word or event opens the wound, the vulnerable spot; and often our response is anger. The status quo becomes un-forgiveness. St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta once said, “If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive.” Forgiveness is an action not merely an attitude. Perhaps it’s time to ponder the mystery herein. Perhaps we must renew within ourselves our power to choose to love for truly forgiveness is the Way to Truth and the fullness of Life. Amen.