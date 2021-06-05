Community of Faith: Grasshoppers before a holy God

A glorious picture of the Lord God Almighty and His greatness is found in the Bible in the book of Isaiah chapter 40. We read that He is the only God of glory, who has no equal. The holy scriptures reveal the Lord’s power and sovereignty over the entire universe He created. Isaiah says to behold your God and His work. And see how He has “place(d) the stars in the sky!”

God’s immensity is so awesome that He can “measure the waters in the hollow of His hand” and “marks off the heavens with a span!” Do you know what a span is? A span is the measurement between your thumb and your little ﬁnger when your hand is fully opened. The entire universe ﬁts in that span of God’s hand. I am moved to worship God in reverence, awe and wonder when I ponder these truths.

Isaiah 40 describes people as “grass” and “lambs.” The most captivating picture painted, is that people are like “grasshoppers” before God who is enthroned above. We obviously are not grasshoppers nor have any died and come back as an insect or anything else in the created universe.

The Word of God points us to the truth that we are so small in comparison to God and His greatness that we must humbly rely on Him for all of life.