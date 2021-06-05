Community of Faith: Grasshoppers before a holy God

A glorious picture of the Lord God Almighty and His greatness is found in the Bible in the book of Isaiah chapter 40. We read that He is the only God of glory, who has no equal. The holy scriptures reveal the Lord’s power and sovereignty over the entire universe He created. Isaiah says to behold your God and His work. And see how He has “place(d) the stars in the sky!”
God’s immensity is so awesome that He can “measure the waters in the hollow of His hand” and “marks off the heavens with a span!” Do you know what a span is? A span is the measurement between your thumb and your little ﬁnger when your hand is fully opened. The entire universe ﬁts in that span of God’s hand. I am moved to worship God in reverence, awe and wonder when I ponder these truths.
Isaiah 40 describes people as “grass” and “lambs.” The most captivating picture painted, is that people are like “grasshoppers” before God who is enthroned above. We obviously are not grasshoppers nor have any died and come back as an insect or anything else in the created universe.
The Word of God points us to the truth that we are so small in comparison to God and His greatness that we must humbly rely on Him for all of life.
One’s view of how big God is affects every aspect of your life. If God is so small and insigniﬁcant to you that He can ﬁt in a box, then your life will be focused on you and whatever you can do to get through life and into eternity without God. But if God is so great and glorious that He cannot be contained and is sovereign over all of life, then you will be moved to worship Him.
Who is this God Isaiah tells us to stand in awe of and behold? Jesus Christ, the only one worthy of our worship. He knows our hurts, joys, needs, trials and the secret desires of our hearts. He knows everything about us before our thoughts are formed in our mind. Jesus has the power to give life and take it away.
Therefore, Jesus deserves all our worship because He has made a way to save His people from eternal death. Our sin against God created a great debt leading to death that we cannot pay. But Jesus in His mercy died on the cross, in our place for our sins. Jesus shed His blood to save His people and rose from death to life. All who believe that Jesus is the Lord God and only Savior receive forgiveness by the grace of God and eternal life.
Take a deep breath and know that God just granted you another moment in life. Because of these glorious truths from God’s Word, turn to Jesus enthroned above and worship Him as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Grace and Peace
Paul Taylor is pastor at Discovery Alliance Church. He can be reached at paul.taylor@discoveryalliancechurch.com.