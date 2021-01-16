Community of Faith: Gratitude and hope

During a time of dark personal tragedy and societal upheaval, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned these words, “God is not dead, nor doth he sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, goodwill toward men.” I imagine his situation wasn’t much different than what we face today. And, like many of us, he expressed hope that things would get better.

In my experience, hope requires more than just thinking and waiting. Hoping for the better is often the result of seeing the good in our lives, then sharing it. A world religious leader, Russell M. Nelson, recently said, “Counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems. No matter our situation, showing gratitude for our privileges is a unique, fast-acting, and long-lasting spiritual prescription.” Maybe that’s the answer. Count our blessings and generously share our gratitude with others. It’s simple enough and I’m blessed to have seen it work.

Earlier this month, my friend Pomeroyal passed away after a long bout with cancer. In the few years I knew him, he frequently encouraged me and his friends to join him in seeking “heaven on earth.” For nearly three years, I drove him to and from our Sunday meetings. Sometimes our car rides were quiet, but most of the time they were filled with discussion about what made us happy and what we were grateful for. We talked of our love for music, the challenges of parenthood and the joy of grandkids. We marveled at the beauty of our valley, the crispness of a cold winter morning and the warmth of summer days. We spoke of the fresh forest smell that surrounds us and the vivid colors of birds we had observed. We laughed about interactions with others and complained about grocery store prices and the political stories of the previous week. In all of that, we counted our blessings and shared our mutual hope for the future. We talked about how our experiences create “heaven on earth.”