Often when white people talk about racism someone will say that they try to treat everyone the same and that they don’t “see color”. Maybe this sentiment comes from a desire to not be racist, and from hope that all people have equal rights and the same chance as everyone else. Isn’t that what Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement fought for and accomplished? Yes, great strides were made and equal rights were granted in some ways. However, in terms of daily life, institutional structures and power, and embedded societal perceptions, we have a long way to go.
I saw this firsthand when I was in high school and moved next door to an Ojibwe Indian family in a small town in Upper Michigan. Joe was in my grade and took me in as a new kid and became one of my best friends. He was a great athlete and outdoorsman, incredibly smart, humorous and a good friend. I looked up to him in so many ways, but numerous times when we walked down the halls of school together someone would say, “Hey Joe, you dumb Indian”. It was a common phrase and used as a daily greeting, and he had to either put up with it, or start a fight. Almost always, Joe said nothing, and neither did I. It was in the spring of our senior year when many of us were picking colleges that I realized Joe was not on the same track as some of us who were white. Maybe he did not have the confidence or maybe he didn’t want to put up with daily barrage of comments he was sure to get in the mostly white colleges that we were looking at. Joe was one of the smartest kids in our class, but we had different privileges, even as we were neighbors and good friends.
Later, in college, I was roomed with Billy who was a black kid from the inner-city of Detroit. Billy came from a great family and was also very intelligent, outgoing, and fun to be with. I spent a lot of time with Billy as my roommate, but our college experiences were very different. Many times when we left the dorm room for the dining hall or elsewhere there was a conversation about Billy’s blackness. Often while we were walking down the street people would yell racial slurs or tell him to go back home. More than a handful of times there were threats and acts of violence and I was afraid for his well-being. In contrast, no one ever commented on my whiteness, nor suspected me of trouble when I approached, nor gave me a hard time for my existence. But for Billy, every time he stepped outside, there were people filled with anxiety and fear, and he had to live with that and be ready to take it on.
Maybe times have changed, but not nearly enough. Just this week in Montana a black man had his car tagged by the KKK and another person of color was given a bar of soap so they could “wash off their darkness.” Over the past year there have been dozens and even hundreds of comments and actions directed at people of color and native people because of their race. It is important that white people in Montana do see “color” and see the racism that happens every day and understand how it is embedded within our culture, institutions, and even within ourselves. If we care about our whole community then we who are white have to do our work to understand the dynamics and systems of racism that we are all a part of and benefit from. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day events this week are a small but important step in that direction. May we have the courage and humility to jump in and do our work for the sake of our neighbors, friends and ourselves.