Community of Faith: Have courage and open-heartedness

I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. I never once asked myself or the people around me why there were few people of color in my neighborhood. I wonder what the answer would have been had I asked. I can safely say that no one would have mentioned systemic and institutionalized racism. I grew up believing that all people were given equal opportunity and that it was the responsibility of the individual to be successful. This belief has been difficult to release because it was so deeply embedded in my view of the world.
The historical Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama, 600 BCE) taught his students a way out of suffering through the Noble Eightfold Path. One of the eight spokes of this wheel is Right View. “Right” here means “skillful” or “leading away from suffering,” rather than “correct.” One aspect of Right View is to see the world just as it is without interpreting it through the filters and social/cultural lenses that we all carry. Much of Buddhist practice seems focused inward, but my teacher, the Venerable Thich Nhat Hanh, taught us to make our practice engaged with society. This comes from the understanding that to be free from suffering ourselves, all beings must be free from suffering.
The more I learn about the deeply ingrained systems of racism in our nation, the more I realize that though I benefit from this system, it is resting on the profound suffering of people of color and other marginalized groups. The illustration of running a footrace where I as a white person start halfway to the end of the race with a clear path, whereas a person of color begins behind with obstacles along the way to the end speaks to this imbalance. It is a painful truth to admit to myself, but it is a necessary first step to recognize and accept this fact so that we can work towards rebuilding the broken systems. It is rarely the person who benefits from the broken system who calls out “no fair!”
The Buddha was born of nobility and left behind his wealth and power to find a way out of suffering. He accepted criminals, “untouchables,” and women (which was quite radical for the time) into the Sangha (spiritual community). He taught personal liberation from suffering, but he also taught inclusiveness and acceptance to the ruling class of his time. His message was one that all people are of value and all have potential to be fully awake. Recognizing that the system of his time was overly hierarchical and benefited a few at the expense of the many, he challenged the ruling elite’s understanding of opportunity and access to resources. I believe he is still challenging the system, though today the Buddha is found in the many people in the streets and in the acknowledgement that the system is actively harmful to those who do not benefit from it. May we all have the courage and open-heartedness to hear this truth and together find ways to end suffering for all beings.
Greg Grallo is a Dharma Teacher in the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism and practices with Open Way Sangha. He is also the Spiritual Care Chaplain at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula. He can be reached at openway.org.
