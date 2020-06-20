Community of Faith: Have courage and open-heartedness

The Buddha was born of nobility and left behind his wealth and power to find a way out of suffering. He accepted criminals, “untouchables,” and women (which was quite radical for the time) into the Sangha (spiritual community). He taught personal liberation from suffering, but he also taught inclusiveness and acceptance to the ruling class of his time. His message was one that all people are of value and all have potential to be fully awake. Recognizing that the system of his time was overly hierarchical and benefited a few at the expense of the many, he challenged the ruling elite’s understanding of opportunity and access to resources. I believe he is still challenging the system, though today the Buddha is found in the many people in the streets and in the acknowledgement that the system is actively harmful to those who do not benefit from it. May we all have the courage and open-heartedness to hear this truth and together find ways to end suffering for all beings.