Several years ago, I was the chairperson for our Conference’s Missions Team, a group of 16 persons that oversaw and implemented mission outreach for our Conference of 120 churches. I remember a particular experience in that role that impacted me deeply. For over two months, I had been planning an important meeting. In the past, we had amazing progress at our gatherings; we had overseen and/or been involved with health-kit programs, missionary visits, Volunteer in Mission projects, Katrina-relief efforts, Angola ministry support, Native American Ministry outreach, Hispanic Ministry progress, Annual Conference work-days, Mission Fairs, and a whole host of other activities.
It takes quite a few really committed people to oversee and produce such fruitfulness, and that’s what we had in our Team. We gathered three times a year — in the fall, at Annual Conference, and in the spring, to put it all together. Our attendance was usually very good; it seemed that we always had at least half of the group make it to each scheduled meeting.
But not this particular time. As I looked forward towards this meeting, I began receiving notice after notice of persons not able to attend. That’s fairly normal; after all, weather, schedule conflicts, and the normal unpredictability of life is always a part of the equation. Finally, the day arrived; in my mind, I counted about ten persons whom I was pretty sure would probably be able to make it.
I walked into our meeting to find that only three had come.
Perhaps you’ve been at that same place before, where your expectations met with reality, and you were disappointed. Perhaps you’ve been where I was on that day, saying to yourself, “this won’t work; we don’t have enough people to be effective.” Perhaps you've taken a look at numbers too small, purposes too shallow, thinking too opinionated, or actions too apathetic and felt that it was too little, too few, too skewed, too weak to get anything done, to have any sense of positive progress. If you have, I have two words of advice:
Be suspicious.
Our meeting of four people on the Missions Team was excellent — we reported on significant progress in many areas, organized our thinking about many items, welcomed our new Volunteer in Missions coordinator, had our Mission Coordinator share some very successful events around our conference, and came up with some really exciting directions and events in the near future. This exceeded my expectations even for a full group! It was wonderful, what could happen, if I didn’t allow my expectations to get in the way of the possible.
There is such a thing as healthy suspicion. It arises anytime our hearts or minds are teased into a sense of despair, because things are not as we think they should be, because things are less than we want them to be. The mind is a tricky thing, protective before proactive, ready to give up trying in the first place rather than risk failure. But for the person of faith, who allows God into their thinking, the mind is teased another way — into the consideration of how God does things, whom God uses to work his intention, how God works hope in the world. It is through small things, quiet things, subtle things, easily missed things that God often works his greatest power of love. The still, small voice. The innocence of little children. A small group of disciples. A forgiven and loved prostitute. A healed blind man. A Hebrew slave under Pharaoh's thumb. The poor, the lost, the broken, the disabled, the underprivileged, the undeserving, the afflicted, the weak, the mournful, the few, the unmerited — aren’t these the ones whom God is speaking of when he declares, “Blessed are they?”
Be suspicious. Of significance being an outward measure. Of greatness being a thing of visible phenomena. Of numbers justifying the meeting’s progress! Of any human measurement of reality. For the only measurement that counts is what God can do with whatever we have and whatever we are. Let the history of our God’s activity determine what we expect in all things that come our way, be they large or small. But let us be suspicious of our tendency to limit possibility based upon things that don’t meet our expectations. God may be very much at work precisely there.