Rev. Carrie A. H. Benton is the pastor of the Mountain Lakes Presbyterian Church in Seeley Lake. She has been serving this congregation for over six years. Originally from Havre, she came to Seeley by way of Missoula for undergrad, then Miles City as a social worker, then Pittsburgh for seminary and jail chaplaincy.