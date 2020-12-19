Community of Faith: Hope is restored

I can still hear the noise of the explosion in the deepest of dreams that wake me up in a sweat; I can see James running to see what happened and myself scrambling to count each of our five kids. I can hear James yell repeatedly, “There’s a car in our house!” I see our son shaking from fear, our daughters thoroughly confused.

A year ago, on Dec. 18, 2019, a drunk driver drove straight through our front door. Within minutes our home would be filled with first responders and neighbors. We packed bags for kids, grabbed a few sentimental belongings, piled up our car, and drove to a hotel at 11 p.m. In shock, we all slowly fell asleep. One kid threw up, one wet the bed, another could not sleep; that was the longest night of our life.

The next morning our landlord called to inform us that the foundation of our home was destroyed and we could no longer stay there. Six days before Christmas, all seven of us sobbed in a hotel room, broken. In the flurry of calls with friends, insurance companies, and family, we realized that we needed to eat. So we sat in a restaurant wearing yesterday’s clothes, still in shock, and our 15-year-old looked over and said, “Do you think this is how Mary and Joseph felt when they traveled to Bethlehem?” We just cried. We did not know how to respond. We could not yet feel hope.