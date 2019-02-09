Have you ever wondered...
• Why they report power outages on TV?
• Why the most popular pencil in the world is the “#2”?
• Why doctors call what they do “practice”?
• If animal shampoo should be tested on humans?
• If distressed leather comes from very tense cows?
• If the French militia used Dijon mustard gas?
• If amphibians, after eating, have to wait one hour before getting out of the water?
• If Roman paramedics referred to IVs as “4s”?
• If, just before someone gets nervous, they experience cocoons in their stomachs?
Probably not, for this list (taken off the internet) is pretty silly. But there are many things we regularly wonder about that seem even more difficult to understand — things such as a relationship eroding away before our very eyes, or a loved one afflicted by a terrible disease, or a great injustice occurring to an innocent friend. Lost jobs, high debt, low grades, failed tests, broken bones, surgeries, personality conflicts, marriage tension, parent-child stress — it’s easy to come up with quite a list.
Anxiety points us in the direction of our fears, often without any promise or even likelihood of receiving an answer. The reason is that, in a rather ironic way, anxiety has a great tendency to be a self-serving, self-promoting emotion. It feeds itself on the notion that something unknown is lurking in front of us, in our future, and that it will be somehow difficult, dark, and painful. This is the kind of fear that is often blinding, consuming and commanding the energies of thought and emotion along ever darker lines — energies desperately needed to find solutions to address the initial fear.
I stub my toe. I worry if it’s broken. I limp when I walk. I wonder if I’ll ever walk straight again. My shoe hurts my toe. I think it’s getting worse. I worry about the cost of an X-ray, or that it will get infected, or that it won’t heal right, or...
It is at times like those that I try to remember just whose world this is, anyway. I try to think of how every moment is a gift to be cherished, and how fretting about things makes us miss many of those moments. I try to remember that life is a fragile and relatively short thing, but that we often think of this truth in a less-than-helpful way. We become protective, critical, nervous, and ultimately anxious over such a precious commodity. But we could choose the other side of the anxiety coin, the side embodying peace, security, and openness, if we could recognize that life is too short and too fragile for our fears to command. Worry is a thief in the night, robbing us of our full enjoyment of the time that we have, stealing away our full attention to the details and substance of life.
“Leave tomorrow’s troubles for tomorrow,” says Jesus. That’s how our worries may lessen considerably. Live fully for today — carry what is learned from the past, but do not live there; hope broadly for the future, but do not live there. Let both the past and the future inform but not command the present, that today may be as real and fruitful as it can be.
Several years ago, during a funeral service, a wonderful song was played that I had never thought of as “religious.” The service changed my mind; it speaks a very spiritual message to me now. And although Mark Knopfler of the rock group Dire Straits would probably not claim it to be a religious song, “Why Worry?” is a song full of the perspective of faith. The lyrics go like this:
Why worry?
There should be laughter after pain;
There should be sunshine after rain;
These things have always been explained;
So why worry now?
God tells us, and life reminds us, that there will be laughter after pain, there will be sunshine after rain — there will be forgiveness after mistakes, comfort after sorrow, love after hate. The heart that follows Jesus can always count on a hope that will never die; so, why worry?