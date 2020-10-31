Community of Faith: I am a pro-life Christian

I love what Jesus says in John 10:10: “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” “They” are the sheep who follow the good shepherd and I want to be among them, living into the fullness of God’s design—plenty of food, shelter, safety, health care, peace, and loving relationships for everybody.
If only God would shower this upon the whole creation! But apparently God has chosen to take human agency seriously, and has engaged us as co-creators in shaping well-being for all the beloved. The church is designed to be central to this work, which is sometimes hard to believe. But I’ve seen the wonders. I‘ve seen Christians digging water wells, feeding families, building Habitat houses, resettling refugees, proclaiming that every person is made in the image of God. This is and always has been the work of Christ through us.
That’s why I’m a pro-life Christian. When I drive by a church in Missoula and read its sign, “Vote only for pro-life candidates,” I say amen! Responsible use of our citizenship through voting is surely one of the works of love. Please, Christians, vote only for pro-life candidates, if you want our leaders to design public policy that is consistent with our deepest values.
It is heartbreaking, however, that being ‘pro-life’ has been reduced to one thing—being against legal abortion. That single-issue commitment is leading many church folks to vote again – eyes wide-open - for candidates who have separated refugee children from their parents at the Mexico border. 545 children have still not been reunited with their parents, who have been deported without our government keeping track of them! Christians, don’t you weep for these families? If you do, then you’ll have to choose between anti-legal abortion candidates and pro-family refugee candidates. They are not the same.
Likewise for the life of our elders. As I write, 224,464 Americans have died from COVID-19. Eight out of ten of the dead are 65 and older. Christians are commanded to honor elders with particular care as they grow frail. The anti-legal abortion candidates, however, continue to be careless in the extreme with this pandemic. They refuse to support public health policies and practices that keep this damned virus from infecting and killing so many. So then, Christian voters, we have a choice between anti-legal abortion candidates and pro-elder life candidates. They are not the same.
However, it is not a choice between who lives and dies. Thank God. Because in fact, the abortion rate has steadily declined since the 1980s. This is from the non-partisan fact-checking site snopes.com, which reports that abortions fell 4% in the Reagan and Bush 1 administrations, 3% under Bush 2, 30% under Clinton, and 26% under Obama. Snopes notes that the decline cannot be tied to any particular policy, but is in line with a broader decline in pregnancies during this period. So then, if you deeply long to reduce abortions, you can support candidates who care for refugee families and elders, too.
Dear Christian friends, Jesus calls us to work for abundant life for all God’s beloved. We can do this as citizens. Vote pro-life.
The Rev. Jean Larson is a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). She can be reached at jeanklarson@gmail.com.
