Community of Faith: I am a pro-life Christian

I love what Jesus says in John 10:10: “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” “They” are the sheep who follow the good shepherd and I want to be among them, living into the fullness of God’s design—plenty of food, shelter, safety, health care, peace, and loving relationships for everybody.

If only God would shower this upon the whole creation! But apparently God has chosen to take human agency seriously, and has engaged us as co-creators in shaping well-being for all the beloved. The church is designed to be central to this work, which is sometimes hard to believe. But I’ve seen the wonders. I‘ve seen Christians digging water wells, feeding families, building Habitat houses, resettling refugees, proclaiming that every person is made in the image of God. This is and always has been the work of Christ through us.

That’s why I’m a pro-life Christian. When I drive by a church in Missoula and read its sign, “Vote only for pro-life candidates,” I say amen! Responsible use of our citizenship through voting is surely one of the works of love. Please, Christians, vote only for pro-life candidates, if you want our leaders to design public policy that is consistent with our deepest values.