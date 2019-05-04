Let me throw some numbers at you. The first is 26. That’s the amount of suicides per 100,000 people in Montana that occur annually. That number officially gives us the highest suicide rate in the nation. Here in Missoula, the number to be aware of is 23%. According to a 2018 Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services study, that’s the percentage of all deaths here that are suicides. That means nearly one in every four deaths in Missoula are the result of someone taking their own life. Here in our town, people are dying, and it’s often by their own hand.
As part of their study, the DPHHS tried to find the reason why Montanans kill themselves at such an alarming rate. The primary factor they listed was social isolation. The national average for population per square mile is 88.7 people. Here in Montana, that number drops to 6.7 people per square mile.
So why is a preacher talking about suicide and isolation? Let me give you one last number to mull over: 9 out of 10. That’s the amount of people in Missoula County who do not actively participate in a community of faith. That’s not a statement of condemnation or frustration. It’s a statement of extreme sadness. We’re all aware of the horror and pain caused by the failings of organized religion. The things done in the name of God have often driven people far from Him instead of beckoning them towards Him. Yet, two millennia after history records the birth of Christianity, we are still talking about it. Faith in God has endured despite all of humanity’s mistakes. Why?
At its core, faith is about community and hope, two commodities we often take for granted. In a world that often sees us cut off from physical relationships in favor of digital ones, every week we are given an opportunity to connect in person with people on a deeper level. Communities of faith provide moments of honest reflection, where we share our stories of victory and struggle. More so, they reinforce a powerful thought: in all and through all, we are never truly alone. In our darkest of moments, when we feel cut off from this world, God is still with us.
Over the last three years, I have performed over 60 funerals for families in our community. These usually stem from my role as a chaplain for the Missoula Police Department. Why do I do so many? Because everyone dies — that is the one truth that makes all people equal. And when people are going through the most difficult of moments, their natural inclination is to turn to God. They look for hope in the midst of their pain. As a pastor, this causes a question to rise in me: Why wait to the worst of moments to find strength and support that is readily available? If you are struggling, please know that there is always someone who can be there for you.