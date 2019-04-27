In the midst of preparations for the great Easter feast came news of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. And, on Easter morning, we awakened to the news of the bombings of churches in Sri Lanka. In the midst of resurrection, we still live with the cross.
Many have opined on the meaning of the fire in Paris: Notre Dame is not only a church but a symbol of France. Might this event lead to a rebirth/reconsideration of the place of religion in a secular society? What is the place of great buildings in a faith that obliges us to care of the poor? Can a church that took centuries to build be restored in a mere five years?
And then there are the questions about the bombings on the other side of the world: How can persons of faith hear a call to kill persons of another faith? What will this mean in a country and government that has barely moved out of civil war, seemingly ended after 30 years? What about the lives of those who survived the bombings but watched others die all around them — how will they be restored?
One could ask, “Which is the greater tragedy?” Or one could ponder about both, a building and a people who gather in a building. Miraculously, in the first, the many works of art that have been housed at Notre Dame, including the grand organ, were nearly unscathed. And one person was injured. In the second, gathered in buildings that were not nearly so grand but certainly cared for, over 200 persons died.
Over the centuries, it would be impossible to count the number of people who have worshipped together in Notre Dame. In Sri Lanka, these 200-plus people continued a tradition of many generations who had prayed together, a small minority of Christian people in a country that is largely populated by other religious traditions.
Both tragedies go to the heart of the gathering of faithful people, the first about the place in which they gather, the second about those who gather in a place. And both tragedies lead us to important questions about who we are, believers and non-believers, members and non-members of world religions.
Both history and archaeology tell us that faith has been a focus of gathering for all the years of human existence. When the physical environment made the gathering difficult, a shelter was created to house the gathering. Over the centuries, the places of gathering became symbols for the gatherers and for others who were drawn to faith by the very structures themselves. In Catholicism, the church, or “ecclesia,” is literally the “house for the church” (i.e. “the members who gather”). Those who gathered came to cherish the structures and made them reflections of the faith that were shared, creating great works of art — sculpture, art glass, murals, even the furniture that was needed for worship — works of human hands to make the faith shared visible to all.
The works of faith, based on hospitality and welcome, are also taken to the world from these imposing buildings. Thus, the mission to the poor, the vulnerable, all those in need, whether physical or spiritual, might be accomplished by and through those who gather to pray.
Whatever the building that houses the faith community becomes a beacon of hope for all those who pass by. Hopefully, the building leads one to ask, “Who are those who gather here?” Will those faithful people lead me to new hope in the midst of great sorrow?
The church buildings in Sri Lanka will also be restored, but will probably take place in a less public way than the restoration of Notre Dame. As we watch this rebuilding and restoration, let us be mindful at the same time of the restoration of the people of Sri Lanka, a much longer task. In the midst of great sorrow will continue the abiding faith in the resurrection.