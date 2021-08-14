Community of Faith: Inner inconsistency

You don’t have to look very far these days to see how inconsistent people can be. We live in a day and age where the hypocrisy of double-mindedness, double-speak, double-talk, which all refer to divided self, is noticeable everywhere. Saying one thing but doing another; standing for truth except when lies are more convenient; specifics would get me into trouble, for they are so very often centered on political figures, or infamous personalities, or particular parties or affinity groups.
But we are fooling ourselves if we believe those inconsistencies are only “out there,” exhibited by people of opposite persuasion or opinion or personality to our own. In fact, it is quite probable that those whom we label “wrong” are doing the same toward us, and just might have a defensible case to present. For the fact of the matter is, humans are an astonishingly inconsistent species, capable of glorious achievements and horrendous depravity — and it is what makes us human that each have varying degrees of those extremes in our hearts.
I like the commentary C.S. Lewis shared on this reality; he said, “Anyone who has ever taught or attempted to lead others knows the tendency in all of us toward exaggerating our depth of character while treating leniently our flaws. The Bible calls this tendency hypocrisy. We consciously or subconsciously put forward a better image of ourselves than really exists. The outward appearance of our character and the inner reality (that only God, we and perhaps our family members know) do not match.” — C.S. Lewis. I know I have some of this in me; how about you?
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was a Russian novelist, philosopher, historian, short story writer and political prisoner. One of the most famous Soviet dissidents, Solzhenitsyn was an outspoken critic of communism and helped to raise global awareness of human rights abuses, the Gulag concentration camp system and political repression in the Soviet Union. Through such experiences, he was particularly qualified to comment on human nature. He had this to say about our inner inconsistencies:
“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart … even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained. And even in the best of all hearts, there remains … an uprooted small corner of evil.
"Alas, all the evil of the twentieth century is possible everywhere on earth. Yet, I have not given up all hope that human beings and nations may be able, in spite of all, to learn from the experience of other people without having to go through it personally.” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956
We are in a bad state, this humanity in which we dwell. And yet we are not condemned; far from it, our realization and acknowledgment of our human tendency to double-mindedness, to split-heartedness, is actually our salvation, for our awareness of this duality invites the depth of scrutiny required by integrity. It is the facing of our inconsistencies which helps their reduction; it is the erosion of the façade we have so carefully created which allows our real self to shine through; it is our appeal to God to help us be authentic in our faith and sincere in our love that enables those virtues to overcome the darkness of vice. In other words, it is essential to first recognize that a house is divided before constructive repair of the breach can begin. A house, a community, a heart, a mind, a life divided against itself can only heal if the division is acknowledged.
Catholic Priest Richard Rohr had this to say about our divided inner selves:
“Unless you somehow 'weep' over your own phoniness, hypocrisy, fear and woundedness, you probably won’t [move on in life]. If you don’t allow this needed disappointment to well up within you, if you surround yourself with your orthodoxies and your certitudes and your belief that you’re the best, frankly, you will [remain a static figure] forever. Many religious people never allow themselves to fall, while many 'sinners' fall and rise again. Our greatest sin is not falling or failing, but refusing to rise and trust ourselves — and God — again. Make sure you are always in need of mercy and you will never stop growing."
How hopeful it is, that our inner division, once faced, can be the portal to liberation from our lesser selves.
