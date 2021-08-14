Community of Faith: Inner inconsistency

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was a Russian novelist, philosopher, historian, short story writer and political prisoner. One of the most famous Soviet dissidents, Solzhenitsyn was an outspoken critic of communism and helped to raise global awareness of human rights abuses, the Gulag concentration camp system and political repression in the Soviet Union. Through such experiences, he was particularly qualified to comment on human nature. He had this to say about our inner inconsistencies:

“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart … even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained. And even in the best of all hearts, there remains … an uprooted small corner of evil.

"Alas, all the evil of the twentieth century is possible everywhere on earth. Yet, I have not given up all hope that human beings and nations may be able, in spite of all, to learn from the experience of other people without having to go through it personally.” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956