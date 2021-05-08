Community of Faith: It all comes down to love

Recently, I came across a lovely concept. It goes like this: The school of our good and gracious God is the school of love. In the last day, when the general examination takes place … Love will be the whole syllabus. Gently, it reminded me that when all is said and done, living this life comes down to loving. A simple statement; a huge challenge. Once again I found myself asking, what do you want of me O, Lord? What is it that I am supposed to be doing with my life, today, tomorrow? It’s kind of a scary question, yet we ask it anyway because deep within our being, we really and truly desire to know our purpose. How might I be an instrument of love in the world today? “Conformity to the will of God,” says Nancy Summers, “is not some slippery search for an elusive mission; it is as easy as breathing with Love.” As easy as breathing with LOVE. At the beginning, in the end and everything in between, IT ALL COMES DOWN TO LOVE.
Some years back, while I was doing the Spiritual Exercises, I asked God to give me a kind of spiritual recipe on how I was to live; how I was to seek His will in my life. Slowly, patiently, the Lord revealed this message to me:
BELIEVE - TRUST - LOVE
BELIEVE that you were and are created for a purpose.
BELIEVE that I love you beyond your weaknesses and disbeliefs.
BELIEVE that I will never abandon you or disown you.
BELIEVE that you are "MY BELOVED."
TRUST ME, says the Lord. PUT YOUR TRUST IN ME.
TRUST that I am continually creating you, moment by moment.
TRUST that I know the deepest stirrings of your heart, your deepest desires.
TRUST in my love for it is stronger than death.
TRUST that I am always with you.
LOVE because I am Love and you are made to my likeness.
LOVE because I first loved you.
LOVE because I gave you my beloved Son, my love made real, that you might have eternal life.
I LOVE YOU – LOVE ME.
BELIEVE-TRUST-LOVE
But our good and gracious God added one more component and in many ways it is the completion of the recipe as well as the ingredient that fuels the whole process:
BELIEVE - TRUST - LOVE - SERVE
Four simple words, yet they embody the whole of our Blessed Life. If we believe, trust will follow; if we trust, we will be open to receive the love God showers upon us and then we will be ready to return this love; and the only way to return this love is to serve those God has placed before us. Remember: Love expresses itself in action. We are invited to pray for the grace to willingly give back love for love.
St. Ignatius of Loyola gave us the perfect prayer to seek such grace. I offer it to you here:
Take, Lord, and receive all my liberty, my memory, my understanding, and my entire will—all that I have and call my own. You have given it all to me. To you, Lord, I return it. Everything is yours; do with it what you will. Give me only your love and your grace. That is enough for me. Amen.
Mary Ann Bigelow is a wife, mother and Spiritual Director with the St. Francis Xavier Parish Ignatian Retreat Ministry. She can be reached at jgbdaboss@aol.com.