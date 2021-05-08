Community of Faith: It all comes down to love

Recently, I came across a lovely concept. It goes like this: The school of our good and gracious God is the school of love. In the last day, when the general examination takes place … Love will be the whole syllabus. Gently, it reminded me that when all is said and done, living this life comes down to loving. A simple statement; a huge challenge. Once again I found myself asking, what do you want of me O, Lord? What is it that I am supposed to be doing with my life, today, tomorrow? It’s kind of a scary question, yet we ask it anyway because deep within our being, we really and truly desire to know our purpose. How might I be an instrument of love in the world today? “Conformity to the will of God,” says Nancy Summers, “is not some slippery search for an elusive mission; it is as easy as breathing with Love.” As easy as breathing with LOVE. At the beginning, in the end and everything in between, IT ALL COMES DOWN TO LOVE.